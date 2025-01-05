With the 2025 NFL Draft class not having a ton of high-end talent, there could be a ton of movement at the top of the draft order. The QB class is also not projected to be as good, so teams who are picking near the top could get aggressive.

I have no idea what will happen honestly, but there is going to be a ton of QB movement this coming offseason, and I anticipate a ton of fireworks. Heading into Week 18, the New England Patriots hold the first overall pick. They already have a good rookie QB, so they could go in a number of different directions.

With how talentless their offensive line and playmaking group is, they could be open to trading out of the first pick to net more draft capital. Could these three teams trade for the first overall pick?

2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who could trade for the first overall pick

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done the most Las Vegas Raiders' thing and have won two games in a row. They now hold the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team desperately needs a franchise QB, and they could be in the market to make a huge move up the NFL Draft board. Now yes, the top two QBs in the class in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may not be worthy of the first overall pick, but they are going to get taken very high.

That's just how the QB position works out in the NFL nowadays, and I am not sure there is a more QB-needy team in the NFL right now than the Raiders. General Manager Tom Telesco missed out on the six first-round QBs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so he may feel some pressure from the powers that be to bring in a rookie QB in 2025.

Cleveland Browns

Currently holding the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns could trade up to the top pick if they do not have it when Week 18 concludes. The Browns swung a huge trade for Deshaun Watson a couple of years ago, and it's turned out to be the worst transaction in the history of sports.

He tore his Achilles a while back, so he's been out for a while. The easiest way for the Browns to get out of this mess is to fall in love with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and make a move for them. If the Browns are not picking first but are in range of the top pick, they could make a move up the draft board.

If they were to keep the third overall pick, it would not cost a lot to move up to pick no. 1, and they could do this to prevent another team from leaping them and to guarantee that they land the QB of their choice.

Indianapolis Colts

Let's get freaky, The Indianapolis Colts hold the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are as rudderless as an NFL team can be. The General Manager is bad, the quarterback is bad, and the culture seems bad. It's all bad!

I truly have no idea what happens with this team - but it would make sense to start fresh up top, as I am not sure that GM Chris Ballard has done to warrant being brought back. He fooled around with the QB position for years and took Anthony Richardson back in 2023. Richardson was a bad college QB and is an even worse professional QB.

With that said, the Colts do have some decent pieces on both sides of the ball. They're not that far away, but they are missing the biggest piece of them all. I could see new management coming in and wanting to make an early splash. And with Ballard, he's never really been an aggressive GM, and that's another one of his many flaws.

A new General Manager could come in and want to try and establish a clear direction with the team. Making a massive trade up to the top pick to land the best QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft could be a bold but great move that pays off in the long-term.