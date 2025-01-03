There will be a ton of QB movement in the 2025 NFL Offseason. These three notable QBs are sure to be on new teams. The QB movement could be that much greater given how weak the 2025 NFL Draft appears to be at the position. Teams will look for short-term stopgap options.

And when you look at just how many QB-needy teams there are, the teams that do have a QB have to be feeling very good about themselves. The rookie QB class in 2024 appears to be on the way to greatness, and the next truly solid rookie QB class does not come until 2026.

The quarterback movement is going to be insane this coming offseason. These three notable names, at least, will be on the move.

3 notable quarterbacks who will be on the move in the 2025 NFL Offseason

Kirk Cousins

With the team sending Kirk Cousins to the bench a couple of weeks ago, they have already moved on from this disastrous free agency signing. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal, and that deal is going to end after just one season. The move to sign Cousins in and of itself was fine, but then to double-down in the NFL Draft and take Michael Penix Jr was odd.

In that case, why not just sign a cheaper, stopgap option and pair him with Penix? Anyway, the Falcons will cut Cousins, and the veteran QB, who is a pure pocket passer, may have one last chance to start in the NFL. The Achilles injury he's returned from in 2024 may still have impacted his performance.

I would not be shocked if another year removed from the injury does yield a better version of Kirk Cousins, who has been efficient for nearly every starting season of his career. Kirk Cousins is going to be starting games in 2025.

Potential Fits: Cleveland, Tennessee, New Orleans

Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints signing Derek Carr two years ago made no sense. At this point, we all know the kind of QB that Carr is, and he would be a perfect short-term option for a rebuilding team that is working on finding a franchise QB.

He won't cost a ton of money on the open market, and the Saints can move on from the passer at the end of this season. Carr is average, but on certain days can flirt with being a top-10 QB. During his Saints' career, he's credited with a 14-13 record with 40 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 98.8 passer rating. Some team would absolutely take that type of production.

Over a full 17-game season, Carr has averaged 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and 3,792 yards during his Saints' tenure. Sent to embark on his age-34 season in the NFL, Derek Carr will have suitors in 2025.

Potential Fits: Cleveland, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, New York Jets, New York Giants

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is an interesting QB. We can all see that he's a good passer, but that might be about it, and he may end up falling into that same tier with guys like Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, and even Tua Tagovailoa - a good-not-great QB who can win when things are solid around them.

There is nothing wrong with this type of player, but no team is going to win a Super Bowl with them, period. The San Francisco 49ers should not fall into this trap with Purdy. In fact, they should trade him to the highest bidder and rebuild. Kyle Shanahan has made two Super Bowls with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy.

He's lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in both, and it's clear that the Niners went into those games with a weakness at the QB spot. If Shanahan and John Lynch have any sense, they will realize that Purdy isn't going to take them where they want to go.

A year or two of trying to find the next great QB is going to be worth the long-term success. Sometimes, teams have to taste the brutality of a three or four-win season before seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. A perfect example of this would be the Washington Commanders.

Brock Purdy should play for a new team in 2025.

Potential Fits: Tennessee, New York Jets, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers