2025 NFL Draft: Browns QB plans abundantly clear after Joe Flacco signing

The Cleveland Browns brought Joe Flacco back on a free agency deal recently, and this does make their QB plans a lot clearer. Flacco had initally signed with the Browns off the couch back during the 2023 NFL Season, and he helped them secure a spot in the NFL playoffs that year as a Wild Card team.

Then, in 2024, Flacco headed to Indianapolis as their backup QB, but did get some starting action in Indy. Now, for what might be the last season of his career, Flacco is back with the Browns, likely as their QB2. The Browns did trade for Kenny Pickett, but it's obvious that Pickett is among the worst QBs in the NFL, period, so he could be their QB3 for the 2025 NFL Season.

Joe Flacco is back with the Browns

And as we all know, Deshaun Watson was supposed to be their starting QB, but the twice-torn Achilles and him just flat-out playing horrible has kind of thrown this entire franchise off the rails. Well, with Joe Flacco on board, their QB plans have gotten a bit more clear approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

Whether it is in the first or second round, the Browns seem to be angling toward drafting a quarterback. They hold the second overall pick, right behind the Tennessee Titans, but with the Titans likely taking Cam Ward, Cleveland is going to be left with 'the field' at the position, None of the remaining QBs in the draft class are nearly good enough to be taken second overall, so we might just see the Browns taking someone like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, and then perhaps using pick 33 to grab a QB.

The Browns may actually have to move up from the 33rd pick back into Round 1 to secure someone like Jaxson Dart, if he's still on the board. But even with how dysfunctional the Browns appear to be, not even they would go into a legitimate NFL season with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett as their primary QBs. Flacco is as veteran of a QB as there is in the NFL. He's got a boat load of experience and surely understands his role in the NFL now.

Jaxson Dart, for example, would have a pretty solid situation if he ended up on the Browns, and we haven't even mentioned Kevin Stefanski, who is a very good head coach and offensive mind, so all in all, Joe Flacco signing with the Browns does reveal their NFL Draft QB plans quite a bit.