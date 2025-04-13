2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospects

Believe it or not, we’re finally almost at the 2025 NFL Draft, football fans. The long wait is nearly over and it’s about time for your favorite team to make some potentially franchise-altering selections, for better or worse. That’s exactly what we’re going to be exploring in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the first three rounds.

For the first time that I can even recall, all 32 teams are still in possession of their first-round picks this late in the game. We could obviously see teams make trades during the NFL Draft itself, but as of right now, everyone is still poised to pick in round one, which adds a layer of intrigue.

We also have a number of really polarizing quarterback prospects in this class, and in a year where there is no real consensus at the position, it’s going to be fascinating to watch the actual draft unfold to see what teams think of this incoming crop. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it only takes one team.

Perhaps the boldness of teams like the Falcons and Broncos last year will prompt teams to stick to their convictions about players instead of talk themselves out of guys. In this full three-round NFL mock draft, we’re going to look at some soaring quarterback prospects in each round as well as watch teams load up on the defensive front and at running back, two of the deepest positions in the class.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Titans, Saints, Steelers land 1st-round QBs

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

With just under two weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, it seems like the Tennessee Titans have resolved to start fresh at the quarterback position with Miami Hurricanes star QB Cam Ward. Ward had an incredible run with the Miami Hurricanes after playing at Washington State. Even with an unconventional road to the #1 overall pick, he’s as deserving as any quarterback in this class.

It wouldn’t be wise to try and grade on last year’s curve, where Ward likely would have been lucky to be the 4th-best quarterback prospect in the class.

That really doesn’t matter for new GM Mike Borgonzi, who is coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs where they took Patrick Mahomes in the first round in the face of a number of people still believing at the time that Texas Tech QBs couldn’t cut it in the NFL.

It’s all about situation, and they feel like they’ve got the right situation for Ward.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Cleveland Browns are stuck with the Deshaun Watson deal for the time being, and they’ve now brought in both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason to potentially be starting options for them this coming year.

That doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence, that’s for sure, but the Browns also aren’t in a position where they have to reach for a quarterback just for the sake of it. They might be able to better take advantage of a rookie QB contract starting next offseason when the class is expected to be far better.

And Joe Flacco should be able to give them a good year throwing the ball to Jerry Jeudy and Travis Hunter, two guys who know how to get open and make plays after the catch.