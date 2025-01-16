Approaching the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, the first 24 first-round picks are set in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at them here. The draft order is nearly set, and when Super Bowl 59 is over, we will know which teams are picking where in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The big issue with this NFL Draft for some teams is that it is a weaker QB class, so teams that are hungry for a QB are in a rough spot. Overall, though, this class also does not seem to have the top-end talent that previous NFL Drafts have had.

It might take some creativity for teams to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft with a solid class for the future. The top 24 picks in the first round are locked in. Let's get into them here, highlighting some key picks.

2025 NFL Draft: First-round draft order among all eliminated teams

1. Tennessee Titans

Holders of the first overall pick, the Tennessee Titans are probably taking a quarterback with this pick, and based on what I have read, Cam Ward could be their target.

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

A team that has totally botched the QB position in recent years, the New York Giants picking fourth might take them out of range for both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a dumpster fire. They need a franchise QB in the worst way, but they may have to trade up into the top-3 if they want Ward or Sanders.

7. New York Jets

The New York Jets could run it back with Aaron Rodgers in 2025. They could also not do that. Shoot, I'm not even sure they know what they'll do. The seventh overall pick is not high enough to land one of the top QB prospects, but you never know what New York will do.

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears should make a heavy investment along their offensive line in 2025, and they could land a top OL prospect with the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys taking Ashton Jeanty with the 12th overall pick just feels right, doesn't it?

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

Needing multiple defensive starters, the Atlanta Falcons have to make Michael Penix Jr their center of attention. Bolstering the defense can help that goal come to life.

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals definitely need a ton of defensive help. A top defensive lineman or defensive back could be their pick here with the 17th overall selection.

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world a bit in 2024 and are now picking 20th. They are in dire need of more playmakers on offense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Another team needing more playmakers, the Los Angeles Chargers could use a new player at WR, RB, and TE.

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

A 14-win Wild Card team, the Minnesota Vikings got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs, which actually makes their QB decision with Sam Darnold a lot easier. I would expect a defensive back or an offensive lineman with the 24th overall selection. Alabama's Tyler Booker, one of the top OL prospects, could be a logical fit here.