The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. These three players could be in contention to go first overall when the draft rolls around. The Tennessee Titans are holders of the first overall pick and could do a number of things with it.

Here as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, there does not appear to be a clear-cut candidate to go first overall, so this could get interesting. However, it does seem to be thought that the Titans are going to take a QB, and it's likely to be one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Let's dive into three players who could go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three obvious players who can go first overall

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders might be the best QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, depending on who you ask. He does not have the athletic profile or arm strength that Cam Ward has, but Sanders seems to be the more polished passer and is better within the pocket. That could be a selling point for a team like the Titans, whose head coach, Brian Callahan, was with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for a few years.

They might prefer someone in the mold of Burrow. Now yes, Sanders will probably never Joe Burrow, but he's got more in common with him than Cam Ward does if you know what I mean. Sanders is absolutely in the running for the first overall pick.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward is the other top QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could absolutely go first overall to the Tennessee Titans, who clearly did not see enough from Will Levis in year two to entrust him into 2025. The Titans could keep Levis on the roster into next year and view him as their backup, but only time will tell there.

Ward is one of the more electric QBs in college football but might be viewed as more of a project than a player like Shedeur Sanders. If the Titans are set on taking a QB, it should be one of Ward or Sanders.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

If the Tennessee Titans decide on a different path with their QB situation, they could opt to grab one of the best playmakers in the NFL Draft in Tetairoa McMillan, the talented Wr from Arizona. I am not sure it's a 100% certainty that the Titans do take a QB. Heck, if the new regime does not view Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward as viable prospects for the first overall pick, they could perhaps find a temporary solution and bump the QB search down to 2026.

McMillan is a stud and profiles into the WR1 at the NFL level. The Titans do have Calvin Ridley, but Ridley is beginning to get up there in age does pave the way for Tennessee to bring in a top-tier playmaker.