2025 NFL Draft: Insider indicates Giants could do the unthinkable at QB

It is very likely that the New York Giants settle on a top QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could they do the unthinkable at the position? Because of how terribly run the Giants have been in recent years, the Giants are in a position to have to be desperate and have to take a rookie QB.

Joe Schoen, their controversial GM, signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency in what appears to be a bit of overcompensation at QB. And even after those signings, many mocks have the Giants taking a quarterback early on.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll likely have to field a winning team this year, but they also have to build for the future in the event that both men keep their jobs beyond 2025. Well, if they get the QB right, they will remain in their roles.

But could they pull the unthinkable off at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Giants could prefer Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders?

NFL insider Peter Schrager really dropped a bombshell on Tuesday morning on "Get Up"

.@PSchrags says there's some "buzz" in New York about Jaxson Dart being the "preferred quarterback to Shedeur Sanders" for the Giants 👀 pic.twitter.com/9g1x2AnFfh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 22, 2025

He very plainly and bluntly lays out that there is some buzz about Jaxson Dart being the QB that the Giants like more, and he also indicated that the franchise has done just as much work on the Ole Miss QB as they have on Shedeur Sanders. Much of the chatter connecting the Giants and Sanders has been how much 'homework' the G-Men have done on the Colorado QB.

However, Schrager indicates that the Giants have done a similar amount on Jaxson Dart, who is a better athlete, has a better arm, and is younger. This would honestly not be a huge shock when you think about it, as Dart clearly has the higher ceiling, and while some may not want to admit it, Sanders does seem to be getting a 'name' bump, if you will.

Jaxson Dart might be the more raw prospect right now, but some of the recent raw prospects at QB who have come into the NFL have turned out to be some of the best in the league years later. The New York Giants have to get the QB position settled in the 2025 NFL Draft, so them taking Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders might seem bold right now, but at the end of the day, it might be the right move for this franchise.