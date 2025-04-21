With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching in just a few days, let's dive into the top-10 draft order and look at their most urgent roster needs. We are finally close to the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it truly feels like just about anything can happen, and this is mostly due to the class not being all that talented.

There are very few slam-dunk selections near the top of the draft, and there simply is not a lot of first-round caliber players if we are being blunt. Well, we'll finally know where this players go when the week is over, and at that point, the next NFL action will be most of the offseason activities.

Let's dive into the top-10 draft order and their top roster need as the NFL Draft approaches.

2025 NFL Draft: Top-10 draft order and needs as draft swiftly approaches

1. Tennessee Titans - QB

The Tennessee Titans obviously need a franchise QB and are very likely going to be taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Ward is a good prospect with an insanely-high ceiling. However, this QB class is largely not great, and I am not sure Ward would be the first QB taken in some of our recent drafts.

2. Cleveland Browns - QB

The Cleveland Browns also have a QB need, but will not be able to take Cam Ward unless something crazy happens. It would be a shock if the Browns did not draft a QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft.

3. New York Giants - OL

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are fine enough, I guess, to not make QB their most urgent need right now, but make no mistake, it still is. The New York Giants are probably going to be taking Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at pick three, but they always need some major OL help.

4. New England Patriots - OL

It feels like a shock if the New England Patriots do not take Will Campbell at pick four. The left tackle prospect could be the missing link for the Pats offensive line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR

A bit of an underrated need and what I believe to be an underrated roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the first team that could realistically take Ashton Jeanty, but their WR room could absolutely need a huge boost.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - OL

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that could take Jeanty and shock the NFL world, but their offensive line is in rough shape and need another high-end starter. Armand Membou makes sense here.

7. New York Jets - TE

With virtually no production at all at tight end right now, the New York Jets are absolutely in play to take Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland with this pick in the first round.

8. Carolina Panthers - WR

Getting Bryce Young an alpha wide receiver should be the Carolina Panthers top priority in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the rest of this roster is quite solid.

9. New Orleans Saints - QB

With Derek Carr now apparently battling a shoulder injury, the New Orleans Saints may have a QB crisis on their hands. That position could be their most urgent need at the moment.

10. Chicago Bears - RB

If Ashton Jeanty fell to pick 10... watch out.

I am sure Ben Johnson would love to get his hands on someone of Jeanty's caliber, and the room itself isn't all that good right now, but the rest of their roster is sneaky-great if you ask me.