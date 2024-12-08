2025 NFL Draft order after Week 14: Raiders take #1 spot after Jags win
We've had our first major shakeup in the 2025 NFL Draft order in quite some times after the events that transpired in the early slate of games during Week 14 of the 2024 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game in what feels like forever, beating the Tennessee Titans on the road and relinquishing the #1 overall pick in the process.
We knew there was going to be plenty of shifting with the 2025 NFL Draft order in the final month of the season, which always promises to be drama-filled, but the drama got off to an early start as the Las Vegas Raiders are now in the driver's seat for the top pick with the Giants close behind.
Las Vegas Raiders take top spot in 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 14
1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
2. New York Giants (2-11)
3. New England Patriots (3-10)
4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)
7. New York Jets (3-10)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
10. Chicago Bears (4-8)
The funny thing is that the rest of the events that transpired on Sunday caused the Tennessee Titans to actually drop further down the order even with a loss to the hapless Jaguars. Go figure.
For the time being, the Las Vegas Raiders are now the owners of the #1 overall pick in next year's draft and would be set up to truly change the course of the franchise if they can find the right fit at the quarterback position.
If that's the direction they go in the first place. Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders have been doing plenty of campaigning to get the Colorado star quarterback to Las Vegas. And that's exactly what we have projected in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft predictions.
Shedeur Sanders might not end up being the #1 overall pick, but he might be as good of a bet as any right now considering the desperate need of the Raiders to acquire a long-term franchise quarterback. The other options would include Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter (who plays basically everything but quarterback), Miami's Cam Ward, and perhaps a darkhorse emerging in Penn State's Drew Allar.
We'll see if that ends up being a flaming hot take.
The win was "costly" for the Jaguars, who dropped all the way from the 1st overall pick to the 5th overall pick. They would not even likely be in line to get the top non-QB on their board at that point.
It's nothing short of shocking to see eight teams already at this point with 10 or more losses, so expect the drama to continue into Week 15.