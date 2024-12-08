2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full two-round mock draft with franchise-altering picks
The 2025 NFL Draft class is not expected to be the best class anyone has seen in recent memory, but that doesn’t mean teams will miss out on some potential franchise-altering selections.
The supply and demand for quarterbacks in the NFL hasn’t changed a bit, and we expect the quarterback carousel to continue to spin violently in the 2025 offseason. There will be some (slightly desperate) teams taking chances on star quarterback prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in this class. What about Alabama’s Jalen Milroe? Will he even enter his name into this class? He might have the highest ceiling out of everyone.
This draft class may lack depth in the blue chip prospect department, but there are going to be plenty of fascinating player-team fits as we’ve outlined in this 2025 NFL mock draft, which will cover the first two rounds entirely. Which potentially franchise-altering picks is your team going to make?
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
It’s shaping up to be a loaded offseason for Jacksonville Jaguars fans. Obviously, the team isn’t going to be moving on from Trevor Lawrence, which means heads are going to have to roll elsewhere in the organization. This team looked like it was on the way to being one of the most promising young teams in the league back in the second half of the 2022 season and then they just fell off the proverbial cliff in the middle of last season.
It’s been an extremely ugly decline for the Jaguars and there is dirt on a lot of different hands within the organization but it is obviously going to start with the GM and head coach. I don’t think we’ll see Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson making the decisions at the top of the brain trust for this organization going forward.
The Jaguars need some fresh eyes on the franchise and they need someone to come in and do anything and everything within the realm of realism to help Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars have had the #1 overall pick in down years before but getting Travis Hunter would be great for this franchise.
2. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
You don’t often see players publicly campaigning to be drafted by specific teams, but there is no question that the Raiders would be an intriguing fit for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. If the 2025 NFL Draft plays out this way, it would be the first time since 2000 in which college teammates went with back-to-back picks in the top three of the NFL Draft.
That happened once upon a time when Penn State teammates LaVar Arrington and Chris Samuels went 2nd and 3rd overall. The Raiders took a kicker in the first round of that draft (Sebastian Janikowski) and Tom Brady went with the 199th overall pick. Wild times, indeed.
Sanders would have a top-flight weapon to get the ball to immediately in Brock Bowers and the Raiders have the assets to be able to surround him in a very tough division.