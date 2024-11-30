2025 NFL Draft order update: Raiders move up to 2nd overall pick after loss
The Las Vegas Raiders did their best to not keep pace with the New York Giants in the ever-intriguing battle for the #1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, but their best wasn't enough. A late gaffe and weird call by the officials ruined the Raiders' upset bid against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs escaped out the hatch once again with a win.
Although the Raiders gave it a great effort, they ended up helping their 2025 NFL Draft standing and potential bid for a future franchise quarterback with the loss.
Let's take a look at the updated 2025 NFL Draft order after what has been a hugely impactful Thanksgiving/Black Friday slate in Week 13 action.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Raiders loss to Chiefs on Black Friday
1. New York Giants (2-10)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)
4. New England Patriots (3-9)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
6. New York Jets (3-8)
7. Tennessee Titans (3-8)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-8)
9. Chicago Bears (4-9)
10. New Orleans Saints (4-7)
This draft order is great for the teams that need quarterbacks at the top. Of course, if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Houston Texans (as expected) on Sunday, they will leapfrog both the Giants and the Raiders due to the fact that they have an easier strength of schedule overall.
But honestly, the Jaguars having the opportunity to jump these teams just means that Travis Hunter will go 1st overall and not Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. And there have been some recent reports that some NFL executives expect Hunter and Sanders to go 1st and 2nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's not the greatest draft class to need a quarterback in terms of the top-end guys, but everything in the NFL is about situation and fit. For example, if the Giants and Raiders end up with quarterbacks, those young gunslingers are going to enter the NFL being able to rely on Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers, respectively.
There are some other major matchups when it comes to the early portion of the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday, including the New England Patriots playing host to the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots already have nine losses this year and could keep themselves in the Travis Hunter conversation with another loss. The Panthers host the Bucs and the Jets host the Seahawks, so those games will be interesting from a draft perspective as well.