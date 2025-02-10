2025 NFL Draft order updated after Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles put an absolute beating on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, which has put the final touches on the 2025 NFL Draft order in the first round.

The Eagles will officially be picking 32nd overall, which couldn't taste sweeter to Philly fans, while the Chiefs will have the bitter task of selecting 31st overall and missing out on potentially winning a third-straight Super Bowl.

This is the first NFL Draft in recent memory in which all 32 teams currently own a first-round selection. We don't expect that to remain the case given the fact that players like Myles Garrett could be on the move in the 2025 offseason, but this is already an unprecedented situation where we will enter the 2025 offseason with every team in the league owning their own first-round pick.

2025 NFL Draft order: 1st round set after Super Bowl LIX

1. Titans (3-14)

2. Browns (3-14)

3. Giants (3-14)

4. Patriots (4-13)

5. Jaguars (4-13)

6. Raiders (4-13)

7. Jets (5-12)

8. Panthers (5-12)

9. Saints (5-12)

10. Bears (5-12)

11. 49ers (6-11)

12. Cowboys (7-10)

13. Dolphins (8-9)

14. Colts (8-9)

15. Falcons (8-9)

16. Cardinals (8-9)

17. Bengals (9-8)

18. Seahawks (10-7)

19. Buccaneers (10-7)

20. Broncos (10-7)

21. Steelers (10-7)

22. Chargers (11-6)

23. Packers (11-6)

24. Vikings (14-3)

25. Texans (10-7)

26. Rams (10-7)

27. Ravens (12-5)

28. Lions (15-2)

30. Commanders (10-7)

31. Bills (13-4)

31. Chiefs (15-2)

32. Eagles (14-3)

This year's draft class is considered to be exceptionally deep on the defensive line, at running back, and at the tight end position. The quarterback class is going to be fascinating to monitor because it's considered to be very much a beauty in the eye of the beholder type of group.

The Titans are already rumored to be shopping the 1st overall pick, so there's no guarantee that any quarterback will go in the first couple of picks.

Teams in desperate need of a quarterback this offseason include the Titans, Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets, and Steelers. It's expected that the Jets are going to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers in the near future and we'll see what kind of impact Sam Darnold can have if the Vikings let him get to NFL free agency.

Buckle up for a hilariously fun offseason, NFL fans. And for the first time that any of us can likely remember, we might see the entire league picking in the first round of the NFL Draft.