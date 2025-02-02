2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft includes soaring QB prospect

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are plotting how to win Super Bowl LIX, every other NFL team is already laser-focused on how to win Super Bowl LX. And as everyone knows, great contending teams in the NFL are typically made through the NFL Draft. So how will each team approach the 2025 NFL Draft and building their rosters to compete with the likes of the Chiefs and Eagles?

Well, it’s not going to be easy. But that’s why we’re putting on our GM hats for a full three rounds of 2025 NFL Mock Draft madness. We have a brand-new face at quarterback entering the 1st-round fray. We have teams going heavy after playmakers. We have about as good of a defensive line class as you will ever see.

Teams are going to be able to build in the trenches and there are gems to be found all over the place at every position group. Find out who your team lands in this three-round mock draft with Super Bowl LIX on deck next weekend.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board early in 1st round

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

It’s a new era for the Tennessee Titans going forward with new general manager Mike Borgonzi bringing his Kansas City Chiefs flavor to Nashville. Borgonzi saw firsthand what it looks like to try a number of different strategies and tactics at the quarterback position before ultimately going with your gut on a “risky” prospect in the NFL Draft.

As easy as it is to question the validity of Cam Ward with this pick, just remember how critical people were of the Chiefs trading up for Patrick Mahomes at one point in time. You have to go with your gut at the quarterback position but it will be interesting to see how quickly Borgonzi attaches his name to a player in this particular class. Cam Ward has big-time talent.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

There’s a chance we will see the star pass rusher out of Penn State go first overall in this year’s draft. In a class that seems to lack a true top-end talent at the quarterback position, Carter could be a true contender to truly be the best player overall in this draft and the Browns may not be able to pass on that. Given the contract situation with Deshaun Watson, this team needs to start loading up on pieces on both sides of the ball rather than assume they are in a championship window.

Carter could combine with Myles Garrett to give the Browns a fearsome duo off the edge for the next handful of years and then take the torch from Garrett if and when that day ever comes. Carter has big-time athletic traits and burst off the edge. He’s a stud and should be an immediate impact player in the pass rush department.