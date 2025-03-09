The 2025 NFL Draft is filled with a ton of intriguing storylines. Let's rank the players who are most likely going first overall. This isn't like the 2024 NFL Draft where most poeple expected quarterbacks to dominant the top of the class.

This QB class is a lot weaker, and if players like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders had been in the 2024 NFL Draft, they may firmly be second-round prospects. Well, teams who need a QB are going to have to get a bit creative here, and there is a distinct chance for a non-quarterback to go with the first overall selection.

We ranked the players most likely to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: Power-ranking players most likely going first overall

5. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is pretty clearly the best defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and this class is truly stacked at DT. Graham is commonly mocked with one of the first five picks, and I truly have not seen many mocking him first overall.

I guess if something major happens between now and the start of the first round, we could see the Michigan defensive tackle hear his name called first. He is still, arguably, a top-3 prospect in this class and does have a better chance than most other prospects to go first overall.

4. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter could be one of the more interesting NFL Draft prospects in history. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and does have first-round talent at both CB and WR, which is mind-boggling. Hunter is a better cornerback than wide receiver but is probably going to get snaps at both in 2025 and beyond.

If a team like the Tennessee Titans ends up sticking with the first overall pick, they could simply view Travis Hunter as the best prospect in this class and make the selection. It might not be wise since the trenches are more important - which paves the way for Abdul Carter, but you just never know at this point.