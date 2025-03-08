With free agency right around the corner, let's get into our latest first-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft. One of the best times of the NFL year is right around the corner. The free agency and NFL Draft time is filled with a ton of roster movement and major stories.

With the legal tampering period just about open, teams will begin negotiating with free agents to try and get them on their own team. Free agency should really be for teams filling holes that they whiffed on in the NFL Draft, but we have seen teams take a more aggressive approach to free agency.

Ahead of FA in the 2025 NFL Offseason, let's dive into our latest first-round NFL Mock Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft approaching free agency

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The first few picks of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft won't be all that shocking. The Tennessee Titans kick things off with Abdul Carter from Penn State. He is the best prospect in the entire class, so the Titans make the move.

2. Cleveland Browns - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The quickest way for the Cleveland Browns to undo the Deshaun Watson era his to hit on a rookie QB. The Browns take Cam Ward at pick two and will have probably signed a veteran QB in this scenario.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants does feel like a matter of time. They don't do anything fancy and just remain at pick three to take who they hope is their guy.

4. New England Patriots - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Someone who could be a franchise right tackle or even kick inside to guard, Armand Membou is a very good prospect and is the Patriots selection here with the fourth overall pick.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots taking Membou did bump Will Campbell down to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick five. The Jags will happily take the best left tackle prospect in the class. Campbell seems to be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard but someone who can be a steady left tackle for years to come.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham heads to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick in this NFL Mock Draft.

7. New York Jets - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter does fill a huge position of need for the New York Jets. Darren Mougey, the team's new GM, uses his first ever Jets draft pick on the Heisman Trophy winner from the 2024 college football season.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Carolina Panthers do need to bolster their pass rush, but they spring on the opportunity to take Will Johnson, the talented CB from Michigan.