The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away, so let's try to predict every major move of the first round. There is still so much uncertainty with the entire NFL Draft, and especially here in the first round, which is just hours away.

Well, we've tried to make five notable predictions for Round 1. We've predicted every major move within the first 32 picks, and there could be some insane fireworks.

Let's get into our predictions.

2025 NFL Draft: Predicting every major move in the first round

Jaguars take Ashton Jeanty at pick five

The first major move of the 2025 NFL Draft will be the Jacksonville Jaguars not taking offensive or defensive line, but taking Ashton Jeanty with the fifth overall pick. Jeanty is going to supercharge the Jaguars defense for years to come.

Bears trade out of pick 10

The Chicago Bears seem to be open to trading down and out of the 10th pick, and this might be because one of the prospects they want simply isn't going to fall into their laps. Chicago does have a good roster and really does not need to stay at pick 10. Well, they will get an offer for a team to move down from their slot.

Browns or Giants trade up to pick 20 for a QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are picking 21st overall, and with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants both being desperate for a QB, they could execute a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire the 20th pick, leap-frogging the Steelers and securing someone like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.

At least one high-end starter is traded

There are so many players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft, and players being traded during the draft actually happens frequently. Well, this draft will be no different, as at least one high-end starter, perhaps a Trey Hendrickson or Jalen Ramsey, will be traded during the first round.