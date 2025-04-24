The Denver Broncos have a few painfully obvious first-round targets

The Denver Broncos have clear needs on the offensive side of the ball and may have some painfully obvious first-round targets. Denver had an elite defense last year and actually filled their remaining weaknesses on that side of the ball in free agency.

It is time for this team to finish-off adding players to the offense, as another explosive playmaker or two could be what this unit is missing from also becoming elite. There are a few prospects that almost make too much sense for the Denver Broncos in Round 1.

The Broncos must take an offensive player...

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Many mocks have the Denver Broncos taking TreVeyon Henderson in Round 1, and he is a seamless fit for this offense, as he possesses three-down ability and is great in pass protection. Henderson has breakaway speed and can also catch passes out of the backfield. Denver would get a lot better with Henderson on their team.

Omarion Hampton, RB

Another solid RB prospect; Omarion Hampton played three years at UNC and rushed for over 3,000 yards. He is also quite the complete running back but does sometimes lack that top-end burst, which is something Denver has missed from their RB room for years now, perhaps even since Phillip Lindsay, believe it or not.

Denver could do a lot worse than Omarion Hampton.

Emeka Egbuka, WR

Emeka Egbuka has a skillset that the Denver Broncos are missing at the WR position and could also be in play for the team at pick 20. The WR class is a lot weaker than the RB class, so this might make it more likely that Denver targets a receiver early.

Egbuka can block, run crisp routes, and is sure-handed. He would form an instant connection with QB Bo Nix and help him develop in his second year and beyond.