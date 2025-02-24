A few teams across the NFL landscape are under serious pressure to have a good 2025 NFL Draft class. Which four teams is this true for the most? Every truly elite team in the NFL today is primarily built through the NFL Draft. Being able to build well enough through the NFL Draft also offers these teams flexibility to go make bold free agency signings and trades.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the perfect example of this. While there isn't a team particularly close to the Eagles in this, there are other teams who are on the cusp of putting it all together. There are four notable teams across the NFL right now who have to bring in a strong rookie class in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let's cover these four teams here.

2025 NFL Draft: Ranking teams who must have a slam-dunk draft class

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots probably have something special here with Drake Maye. Their main issue is just how much talent is missing on offense, especially at wide receiver and along the offensive line. It's actually quite scary how much talent this team is missing. Well, now that Mike Vrabel is the new head coach, the Pats have some concrete direction.

However, they still have to lay out a foundational class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Drake Maye could make a huge leap in year two, but that won't happen unless the right players are brought in, and we commonly see rookies bring immediate impact, but for the long-term future of this team in the Maye era, the 2025 NFL Draft is massive for them.

3. New Orleans Saints

Yet again in cap hell, the way for the New Orleans Saints to get out of it is to hit on some rookies and to shed some veteran contracts. With the team having a new head coach in Kellen Moore, the 2025 NFL Draft is huge for this team. We have seen the Saints hit on some draft picks in recent years, but if they hope to get out of the cellar in the NFC South, the 2025 NFL Draft is where they need to begin.