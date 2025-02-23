2025 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick gets traded in this three-round mock

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the first overall pick gets traded. Let's get into this three-round mock draft. There not being a clear-cut top QB prospect will indeed make the 2025 NFL Draft quite interesting.

There have already been rumblings about the Tennessee Titans being willing to trade out of the first overall selection. I am sure as we get closer to the NFL Draft in late-April, there could be more teams who call up the Titans front office.

Truly, this is a bad year to need a franchise QB and to need blue-chip talent in general. Teams may be more willing to trade down in this case to find where the best value is, which could be in the later first round and into the second round.

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, a team makes a bold jump to the first overall pick.

1. New York Jets (via TEN) - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The New York Jets begin the 2025 NFL Draft with a massive, franchise-altering move. They trade up six slots, which is a huge jump this high in the NFL Draft. They trade up with the Tennessee Titans to land Cam Ward, the dual-threat QB from Miami.

Let's lay this out here; if an NFL team feels like someone can truly be their guy, no other opinion matters. We have already heard some rumors that the Jets could be trying to trade up for Cam Ward. If they believe in him that much, they ought to make the move. Ward may need some development, but that isn't a huge deal.

The Jets aren't going to be super competitive this year, so they could start a one-year option while the coaching staff develops Ward. This could pay off in a huge way for the Jets franchise, a team that desperately needs some direction.

2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns should trade Myles Garrett at some point, but will they? Well, if I was the GM, I'd simply take the strongest offer I could possibly get, period. The Browns may take Abdul Carter, the best pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class even if they don't trade Garrett.

Cleveland doesn't have a clear-cut QB prospect that they can warrant using the second overall pick on. The next best thing in the NFL is to bolster the trenches, so that is what GM Andrew Berry does with this selection.