2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders has a perfect landing spot in Day 2

Shedeur Sanders did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he does have a perfect landing spot in Day 2. Sanders definitely got a ton of attention this NFL Draft cycle due to his name, and at many points, mock drafts and draft experts had Sanders going in the top-10.

Not only did he not go in the top-10, but he fell out of the first round entirely and might hear his name called when the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins. As a prospect, Sanders is probably a second or third-rounder. There is a lot to like in terms of accuracy and overall ability in the pocket, but he does not have the highest ceiling at the position and might not turn into a top QB in this league.

Well, where would be the best fit for him?

New Orleans Saints 40th pick makes a lot of sense for Sanders

The New Orleans Saints took Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr with their first-round pick and have invested a ton of NFL Draft capital into the OL in recent years. If you couple that with the shocking uncertainty of Derek Carr's shoulder injury, Sanders heading to the Saints makes a lot of sense.

New Orleans may now have a rock-solid offensive line after the Banks' selection, so if nothing else, a competent offensive line could help the franchise get the most out of Sanders, and it's not like they are using a super high draft pick on him, either.

The franchise also plays indoors, and given that Shedeur Sanders does not have the biggest arm, this could play to his advantage a bit as well. When you consider where he could end up in Round 2, the New Orleans Saints actually make a ton of sense when you think about it.