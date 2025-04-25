2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting rounds 2-3 after exciting 1st round

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and it delivered on the promised chaos. The NFL Draft is always unpredictable, which is why we love it, but there were some really fun trades in round one and fascinating team-player fits.

Our next 2025 NFL Mock Draft -- in case you thought they were done -- is going to look at the entirety of Day 2. We're predicting both the second and third rounds in this mock draft scenario with a short night for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, some teams that didn't pick in the 1st round finally getting on the board, and a lot of running backs getting picked.

Let's get into the 2nd and 3rd round mock draft madness with lots of talented players still on the board.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full 2nd-Round Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Browns have been willing to invest in players from the Michigan program, and whatever injury issue Will Johnson is dealing with, he’s too good of a value here. The Browns reunite him with Mason Graham.

34. Houston Texans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

After losing Stefon Diggs in NFL Free Agency, there is a hole at receiver looming in Houston. Especially with Tank Dell recovering from injury again, this could be a gift from the football gods.

35. Tennessee Titans: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Titans have traditionally gone receiver here in my 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios but Donovan Ezeiruaku is too good off the edge to pass on.

36. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Browns could just as easily go Sanders with the 33rd overall pick to prevent any other team from jumping them. If they truly want Sanders, they might swap places with the two picks we have here in round two.

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Ashton Jeanty pick is really fun, but the Raiders absolutely have a lot more work to do when it comes to getting building blocks on either side of the ball. The secondary needs to be completely redone.

38. New England Patriots: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The Patriots get one of the top tackling machines in all of college footbal and an NFL-ready player who is going to fly around for Mike Vrabel sideline-to-sideline.

39. Chicago Bears: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Bears got their version of Sam LaPorta in the 1st round with the Colston Loveland pick, and here they get their version of Jahmyr Gibbs for new head coach Ben Johnson.

40. New Orleans Saints: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Despite the fact that he comes with some serious off-field concerns, Mike Green is too good of an EDGE player to pass on for the Saints here. Someone has to have cleared Green’s off-field issues and will get a steal in the second round.