2025 NFL Draft: These 3 teams must come away with a stellar rookie class

The 2025 NFL Draft is only three months away, and it is clear which three teams have to come away with a top rookie class. The biggest issue with this NFL Draft class is the lack of talent at the QB position. The top two QBs, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, are not viewed as slam-dunk first-round picks by all.

They may have been the sixth and seventh-best QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Teams that have a young, encouraging QB seemed to have avoided disaster. As we creep closer toward the 2025 NFL Draft, it will become more apparent which teams must come away with a stellar rookie class.

But we've got three teams here.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have something here with Drake Maye, but they do not have nearly enough talent around him. The offensive line is bad and the playmaking group on offense is also just as bad. With a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Pats brought someone in who knows how to win football games.

And in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pats must come away with multiple starters, especially on offense. They have to get some offensive linemen in the building and another playmaker, especially at wide receiver. Maye's second season could be prolific and could be a huge step in the right direction for the Patriots if they are able to bring in a strong rookie class in 2025.

Chicago Bears

Now having Ben Johnson as the head coach, the Chicago Bears can begin building something special. Johnson comes from the Detroit Lions, and the one thing that has been the driving force in the Lions being so good in recent years is how well they have performed in the NFL Draft.

The inaugural rookie class for the Ben Johnson era has to be top-notch, as the Bears do need some serious help along their offensive line, perhaps another pass rusher, and maybe even a stud running back. Not being able to lay the foundation for a head coach that is coming from a well-run franchise would spell disaster.

For the sake of Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears have to perform well in the 2025 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers

A team that is getting old and brittle, the San Francisco 49ers have to bring in a stellar rookie class. I do not believe this team has any intentions of trying to rebuild. They do have a top-tier head coach in Kyle Shanahan and have been atop the NFC for a while now. Better injury luck in 2024 and we could still be talking about the 49ers being in the postseason mix.

The Niners are probably going to extend Brock Purdy, but they do need to fortify their offensive line and secondary. San Fran really isn't all that far away if they have a top rookie class, and they should hammer away at the offensive line when the NFL Draft rolls around.