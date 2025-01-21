With the conference championship games approaching, let's roll out a one-round NFL mock draft following the Divisional Round. Only four teams remain, and after the 2024 NFL Season is over, all eyes will turn to free agency and to the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is approaching peak mock draft seasons, and we've got another one for you. The coming NFL Draft class really does not appear to be all that special at the very top, but there do seem to be some deep positions at tight end and running back.

The quarterback class, however, doesn't have the top-end talent that the 2024 NFL Draft class had, so teams who are searching for a rookie QB might have to get creative. Our latest NFL mock draft is one round long.

Let's get into it!

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft after Divisional Round

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The first few picks of the 2025 NFL Mock Draft will not be a shock. The Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward and hope that we can develop into a franchise passer.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns take a different approach and do not take Shedeur Sanders, who could have been the best remaining QB. They take Mason Graham to bolster their defensive line.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Giants' consolation prize for not taking a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft is Shedeur Sanders at pick three. Meh. They really have no choice.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New England Patriots take the best defensive player left on the board and boost their pass rush with Abdul Carter, who is the best rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter should probably play CB at the next level, so the Jacksonville Jaguars fill a huge need with this selection.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Las Vegas Raiders love signing old, washed up cornerbacks. However, they take a young stud at the position and grab Will Johnson from Michigan.

7. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The New York Jets bolster their WR room and grab Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers have to fix their inept pass rush and bad defense overall. Grabbing Mykel Williams can certainly help.

9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New Orleans Saints are a mess, to put it simply. They look to bolster the trenches with Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Kelvin Banks Jr selection tells you that the Chicago Bears are serious about fixing their offensive line and making life easier for Caleb Williams.

11. San Francisco 49ers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The San Francisco 49ers do not get cute and bolster the trenches. An offensive line selection would also makes sense here.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In the most Dallas Cowboys' draft pick imaginable, the team selects RB Ashton Jeanty from Boise State.

13. Miami Dolphins - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell, perhaps the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class, heads to Miami to help the Dolphins get better in the trenches.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland would be a huge position of need for the Indianapolis Colts, who do have a very talented roster overall. They are missing production at the QB position.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons try to fix their horrific defense and add one of the best defensive backs in the 2025 NFL Draft in Malaki Starks.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

A huge pick for the Arizona Cardinals, they add one of the best OL prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and grab Tyler Booker from Alabama.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Cincinnati Bengals have to get their defense fixed. Derrick Harmon is their choice with the 17th overall selection.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Seattle needs a franchise QB, but they also need some OL help. They don't land the QB here in this mock draft, but Cameron Williams is a great pick for them.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers add CB Shavon Revel from East Carolina to bolster their secondary, which could use another CB.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos. He can line up as the 'z.' Egbuka can catch, run, block, and has great hands. The Broncos get better with Egbuka.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Pittsburgh Steelers take Luther Burden from Missouri at pick 21 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren makes a ton of sense for the Los Angeles Chargers. Another reliable weapon for Justin Herbert could open up this offense.

23. Green Bay Packers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

With the uncertainty of Jaire Alexander's future, the Green Bay Packers take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Minnesota Vikings are probably going to go forward with JJ McCarthy, so the objective now needs to be putting the most complete roster around him. Nick Emmanwori helps their secondary out a ton.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans have to fix their inept offensive line, so I would be shocked if they did not come out of the first round with an OL prospect. Josh Simmons is coming off of an injury but is a great value here at pick 25.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Jalon Walker would fill a huge need for the LA Rams in my opinion. Their defensive line is stellar, but they are missing some 'juice' at the ILB spot. Walker could be that and could even do more along the defensive front seven at the NFL level.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens keep making a strength a strength and take Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona. He may be a guard at the next level.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions bolster their defensive line and should also probably expect to lose defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a head coaching job.

29. Washington Commanders - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

The Washington Commanders take Harold Fannin Jr to try and get younger and faster at the TE position in their quest to build around Jayden Daniels.

30. Buffalo Bills - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The Buffalo Bills take Jahdae Barron, a DB from Texas, and by the looks of it, Barron could be a bit of a swiss army knife in the secondary for Buffalo.

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles found a stud ILB in Zack Baun but could also take Jihaad Campbell from Alabama depending on if they can bring Baun back in free agency.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

To finish out the first round of our 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs pick Aireontae Ersey from Minnesota and hope that they can finally stabilize their LT position for years to come.