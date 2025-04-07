2025 NFL Draft: Titans basically confirm top pick after canceling meeting

The Tennessee Titans must know who they're taking at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's not Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Titans and Shedeur Sanders mutually agreed to cancel an upcoming meeting after the Colorado pro day, as clear of a signal as we have yet about the team's intentions with the #1 overall pick.

Not only did the Titans cancel a private meeting with Shedeur Sanders, but they did the same with his teammate, Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The direction they are taking with the #1 overall pick is becoming clearer by the day.

So the @Titans have respectfully cancelled private workouts with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, making it all but official they will take Cam Ward No. 1.

And now I’m starting to hear more and more about Hunter to Cleveland at No. 2. That would mean Abdul Carter vs. Shedeur… — Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 5, 2025

Titans appear to be zeroing in on Cam Ward with #1 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward has been a pretty consistent projection for the first overall pick in recent months, with the occasional Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Abdul Carter sprinkled in. We have explored pretty much every option, but the Titans under new general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Brian Callahan must feel like they've found their franchise QB of the future.

This should spark some interesting discussion about what will happen now with the 2nd pick and beyond, but that picture may be coming into focus as well.

The Browns might prefer Travis Hunter and his playmaking abilities over Abdul Carter and pairing him up with Myles Garrett off the edge. The Giants are hosting Carter for a visit and he's not expected to get out of the top three overall picks. Both Hunter and Carter are clearly the top two non-quarterbacks in this class, so it would make sense that they would be the next two picks off the board if the Browns and Giants are not convinced that Shedeur Sanders is a true franchise QB.

Penn St. edge rusher Abdul Carter had breakfast Sunday in State College, Pa., with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Carter also is now scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey, and he figures to be a top-3 pick. pic.twitter.com/cTvCwW7lSs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

If these three players -- Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter -- are going to be the top three picks in the upcoming NFL Draft (just over two weeks away), then the draft might officially "begin" with the New England Patriots at #4 overall.

And we've got a fun scenario to explore there in Tuesday's mock draft.

The Titans are in desperate need of a franchise QB and perhaps that's driving their decision-making with Cam Ward. No team plans on being in the position of having the #1 overall pick two years in a row, so the Titans can't assume they're going to be horrendous again this year. They have to stick with their conviction on a player at the game's most important position.