2025 NFL Mock Draft: Four-round mock draft includes soaring quarterbacks

The 2025 NFL Free Agency frenzy seemed to disappear even more quickly than it appeared. We had a nice week with a ton of activity, and then poof – it was gone. It’s making the hunger for the 2025 NFL Draft deep within growl louder than ever as teams look to continue improving their rosters for the upcoming 2025 season.

In this 2025 NFL mock draft, we’re going to take a look at some more fun scenarios with a whopping four quarterbacks going in the first round, including three guys in the top 10 overall picks. We’re going to take a look at some scenarios through the first three rounds where teams load up on the defensive front to try and do what we just saw the Eagles do in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

And in this draft class, we’re going to see a heavy emphasis in the top 100 picks on the running back position, which might be the most loaded position group in this class. Who is your team taking in this 2025 NFL mock draft scenario?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Saints make surprise QB pick in top 10

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Tennessee Titans have been doing a lot of due diligence on the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft in recent weeks. Although new GM Mike Borgonzi said he wouldn’t pass on a “generational” player with this pick, he appears poised to pass on Travis Hunter in favor of quarterback Cam Ward.

Say what you will about this year’s quarterback class, but if you’re a team like the Titans and you’re convinced that a guy can be “the guy”, then you’ve got to take him. Cam Ward might not have been any better than the 4th or 5th best quarterback in the 2024 class, but that ultimately doesn’t matter. The Titans need someone they can build around and if they feel like Ward has the franchise quarterback traits on and off the field, then he’s a no-brainer at this spot.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

I’m not convinced that the Cleveland Browns are going to be so impressed with Shedeur Sanders to make him their top pick in this year’s draft. I know we have thrown Sanders into this slot in a number of 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios, and he might pop up in even more of them, but I think everyone picking in the top three who needs a quarterback is after Cam Ward only at this point.

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of talent to eventually be a starting QB in the NFL but is he worth passing on someone like Abdul Carter here? Especially in the Browns’ context, they can pair Carter up with Myles Garrett, who just signed a massive contract extension. You can pivot to Kirk Cousins for a year if need be, punt quarterback to next year, and give teams absolute fits in the pass rush department in the meantime.

Carter could very well be the top non-QB in the 2025 NFL Draft class and the Browns just desperately need building blocks.