2025 NFL Draft: Titans GM indicates team is not at all close to a decision

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but are they close to making a decision with the selection? First-year Titans GM Mike Borgonzi sat down with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network to talk about his team's draft plans:

"I think we’re going to need this entire process to get through this and make the best decision for the team."



-- #Titans GM Mike Borgonzi joined The Insiders to discusss, among other things, why a trade out of No. 1 won't happen any time soon (if at all). pic.twitter.com/UB9LM3i9a0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2025

Now yes, this could all just be basic GM speak, but there has to be some truth to what Borgonzi said, as it seems like it has been the case for weeks now that the Titans are pretty open with this pick, and when you think about it, them not having a clear-cut player to take is bad news.

In a good NFL Draft, the top overall pick is a pretty slam-dunk conclusion, right? Guys like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence were obvious picks. And the same thing does for Caleb Willams in the 2024 NFL Draft. When teams are picking first overall, they usually are in need of a franchise QB.

So the Titans are in a bit of a tough situation. There are a few obvious things they could end up doing with the pick though, in my eyes:



-Stay put and take Abdul Carter, the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft

-Stay put and hope that one of the top QBs is the guy

-Trade down a few picks to try and make the QB pick more palpable

-Trade down a few picks for another non-QB prospect

Given how much the Tennessee Titans are missing roster-wise, their best course of action might be to try and accept the largest trade-down offer they can get to grab extra picks. From there, they have more darts, which gives you more chances for a bullseye.

Mike Borgonzi does not have an easy job here in the 2025 NFL Draft. It truly would not shock me if the Titans did not end up with a QB with their first-round pick, whatever slot that may be in. The team does have the luxury of playing in the weak AFC South, so they could make some headway in the division if the next two offseasons go well.

Borgonzi was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he has been a part of one of the better NFL front offices for quite some time. With the process for the 2025 NFL Draft still in its early stages, there is a lot that can happen between now and when the NFL Draft rolls around.