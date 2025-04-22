2025 NFL Draft: Titans next pick after Cam Ward selection is painfully obvious

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly already informed Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward that he will be the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the 2025 NFL Draft has technically already begun. The Cleveland Browns are on the clock at #2 overall.

The question now becomes...who will the Titans take next? How will they surround quarterback Cam Ward?

General manager Mike Borgonzi is in his first year on the job in Nashville and has quite the climb ahead of him. But the idea of the Titans competing in the AFC South this year is not far-fetched, especially if Ward is the stud the Titans obviously believe he is.

Who should they be targeting with their top pick in the 2nd round now that Ward has nothing left to do but walk the stage at the Draft?

Titans next pick after Cam Ward must be Washington State WR Kyle Williams

There are a lot of directions the Titans can go in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft after picking Cam Ward 1st overall, but there is one direction that makes more sense than others.

Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.

One of the things Mike Borgonzi and the Chiefs have consistently valued is guys who play fast. Kyle Williams runs a fast 40-yard dash (4.4 flat) but it's his play speed and explosiveness in short areas that could really endear him to a team like the Titans.

It's a massive bonus that he also happened to play with Cam Ward when the two were together at Washington State. Nobody is going to be able to give the Titans a better firsthand report on the type of person Williams is than Ward, and he would fit exactly what the Titans need right now offensively.

When you take a quarterback 1st overall, you've got to do everything in your power to surround him with the appropriate talent. The Titans have invested in the offensive line through NFL Free Agency the last couple of years and also have multiple recent first-round picks in place (Peter Skoronski, JC Latham).

What Ward is going to need immediately as he transitions to the next level is a player who can separate like Kyle Williams. This is the painfully obvious direction for the Titans, even if it feels a bit unconventional. You don't hear a ton of people talking about Williams as a possible early 2nd-round pick but it feels more and more like NFL teams value him more highly than perhaps the mock draft experts.