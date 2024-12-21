The top-10 draft order for the 2025 NFL Draft could be coming into shape. Let's see how the order looks ahead of Week 16 action. The NFL Draft chatter is heating up, and with the College Football Playoff soon beginning, some of the best players in the country could boost their draft stock.

The NFL Draft is just two months after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Season, so it's right around the corner. The worst teams in the NFL are pretty well-known at this point, but the draft order is the big thing here to pay attention to. Let's dive into the top-10 order approaching Week 16.

2025 NFL Draft: Top-10 draft order approaching Week 16 action

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

Perhaps the frontrunners in the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes, the Las Vegas Raiders are approaching some major changes. The team was once 2-2 at one point earlier in the 2024 NFL Season and seemed like they could be a frisky team this year. Well, they have lost 10 games in a row and are now picking first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. New York Giants (2-12)

Maybe the most poorly-run franchise in the NFL, the New York Giants have to get the QB right this coming offseason. The team is currently picking second overall, so they would be left with whatever QB the Raiders do not take. Right now, it would not shock me if Cam Ward, the QB from Miami, is on the New York Giants in several months.

3. New England Patriots (3-11)

The New England Patriots are what they are - they must rebuild the pieces around Drake Maye on offense, which should include multiple new starters along the offensive line and some WR an TE help. The Patriots could be a fun team in 2025 if de-facto GM Eliot Wolf hits a home-run this coming offseason with his NFL Draft and free agency moves.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

A team that is much more talented than their record indicates, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-11 and currently picking fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. A high-end weapon on offense or a high-profile pass-rusher or secondary player could be who this team targets with their first pick.

5. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

Appearing like they will give Bryce Young another year, the Carolina Panthers could elect to take the best WR prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft or even bolster their pass rush, which is missing something ever since they traded away Brian Burns to the New York Giants.

6. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

The Tennessee Titans have benched Will Levis, and it just does not seem like this team is going to move forward with him at this point. The Titans could be in the market for a stopgap option, perhaps someone like Kirk Cousins, and then could dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to target a rookie QB to develop.

7. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

The Cleveland Browns need a lot to fix their franchise. Picking seventh overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns may be able to land a blue-chip prospect, and at this point, they should hope that they lose for a higher draft pick, which is how all bad teams should operate.

8. New York Jets (4-10)

A team that many picked to win double-digit games and even make a deep playoff run, the New York Jets probably expected to have a flip-flopped 10-4 record instead of being 4-10. It'll be interesting to see how this franchise approaches the coming offseason, but changes are definitely coming.

9. Chicago Bears (4-10)

The Chicago Bears have lost eight games in a row and are 4-10 on the season. They were once 4-2 and riding high, but it's clear that the Bears have had some horrific coaching misses recently, so this team is likely to bring in a more veteran staff in 2025. With their first round pick, they could target a tackle or perhaps seek some pass-rush help.

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

The New Orleans Saints are the equivalent of a well-done steak; some people would still eat it with ketchup, but it's not for most people and just needs to be thrown out. The Saints roster is the well-done streak. They have to throw it in the trash, find a nice, juicy cut of meat and start fresh. And if you ask me, all that a good steak needs is some salt and pepper.

If the Saints were able to find a franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, they'd have their salt and pepper. Anything else is just the cherry on top. They are the only five-win team in the NFL at this point.