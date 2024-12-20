2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 16 action

The intensity of the 2024 NFL playoff chase is heating up entering Week 16, and so is the race to the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order. More than half the NFL has seven or more losses at this point already, and 15 teams have eight or more. It's going to be a wild handful of weeks to close out the season to determine who will be picking at the top.

With the College Football Playoff set to begin, prospects will have one more chance to improve their 2025 NFL Draft stock and put just a little bit more on tape for teams to evaluate.

As we get into the thick of Week 16, what could the top five picks in the 2025 Draft look like?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots make Drake Maye happy with Travis Hunter selection

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of stability at the quarterback position. They have pieces offensively and defensively to be at least a bit more competitive if they can stabilize this position, but that has been elusive for them.

Shedeur Sanders isn't going to be a consensus top player on the 2025 NFL Draft board but if the Raiders can't/don't secure a quarterback prior to the draft, then he feels like as realistic of an option as any right now. And as we've seen when it comes to the NFL Draft, you just have to stick to your convictions regarding a prospect's fit for your organization. It doesn't matter where the public or NFL Draft experts view a guy on their big boards.

Sanders can distribute the ball well. He plays the point guard position at quarterback nicely. He makes some head-scratching decisions at times and will take unnecessary sacks, but he's also got good instincts.

2. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The New York Giants are going to start fresh at the quarterback position this offseason after cutting ties with former first-round pick Daniel Jones. Things couldn't have gone worse the last year for Jones and the Giants both, and this team is now going to be in a unique state of transition.

Because Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll didn't hand-pick Jones, are they going to be held responsible for the failure of the team with Jones under center? Or will the Giants' brain trust believe in those guys to build a winner around a QB of their choosing?

Cam Ward is someone who has rapidly ascended up draft boards this year thanks to his playmaking ability and clutch performances for the Miami Hurricanes. He has the skills to be an impact player in year one at the next level.

3. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The New England Patriots appear to have found themselves a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. This offseason when they are loaded with cap space and high draft picks will be all about surrounding him with more talent.

Travis Hunter is arguably going to be the biggest acquisition made by any team in the 2025 offseason. If the Patriots have the chance to snatch him up, it will be a gift from the football gods. They would be getting one of the most unique playmakers we've seen coming from the college ranks and someone who would upgrade both their offense and defense.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Jaguars have had the worst pass rush win rate in the NFL this season. As a result, they are dead last in turnovers forced and dead last in overall pass defense. They also have just two players with more than 10 QB hits this season.

The pathetic Jags pass rush needs an infusion of talent, and Abdul Carter is arguably the most talented pass rusher in the class. They could easily justify a cornerback like Will Johnson Jr. of Michigan here, but getting a playmaker off the edge could immediately change the complexion of the Jacksonville defense.

5. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Bryce Young playing relatively well over the last two months has saved the Carolina Panthers from an offseason of anxiety at the most important position on the roster. At the very least, the Panthers look like they'll be able to go into the offseason planning on Young leading the charge again in 2025.

With that in mind, why would they not build around him as though he is the guy. The Panthers have a lot of needs right now, but perhaps none more glaring than a consistent, go-to weapon in the passing game. Tetairoa McMillan has the size, catch radius, hands, and playmaking ability to be an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in 2025.