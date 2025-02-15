Having a lot of cap space could be seen as a luxury. Let's look at the three teams who have the most in the 2025 NFL Offseason. In many instances, though, teams who have a lot of cap space do not have a very good roster, so this could be a double-edged sword.

And just because a team has a lot of cap space, does not mean they are going to be that active in free agency. In fact, many teams who are overly active in free agency don't see that type of success in the following season, which is interesting.

There is one team who currently has over $100 million in cap space for the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's look at them and the two other teams that have the most cap space in the NFL.

All cap figures come from Over The Cap.

These 3 teams have the most amount of cap space in the 2025 NFL Offseason

1. New England Patriots - $119.8 million

The New England Patriots have well over $100 million in cap space and can do whatever they want in the 2025 NFL Offseason. I do believe they will be active, as they hit on Drake Maye and need to protect him better. They also need to revamp their WR room.

New head coach Mike Vrabel is going to want to put an early mark on this roster, so if the Pats make several high-profile signings in the offseason, do not be shocked. New England could be a frisky team in 2025 if they bring the right players in and if Vrabel can pick up where he left off with the Tennessee Titans.

With nearly $120 million in cap space, the Pats are honestly rich.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - $92.5 million

The Las Vegas Raiders do not have a QB and just hired Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, so this team is rebuilding a bit. Vegas may end up chasing Sam Darnold in free agency, or they could pursue a one year solution and draft a rookie.

Overall, the Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL and really don't have much going for them outside of Carroll and Maxx Crosby. This team is truly years away from competing, but they do have over $90 million in cap space in 2025.

3. Washington Commanders - $75.2 million

Maybe the team best-positioned overall in the 2025 NFL Offseason, the Washington Commanders have about $75 million to spend and every reason to spend big in free agency. This team should build around rookie QB sensation Jayden Daniels and field an insane roster in 2025.

I would not be shocked if other free agents wanted to come and play for Washington as well. This team totally turned things around in just one season and could not be in a more advantageous spot to takeover the NFC for years to come. The Commanders are flush with cap space and could have one of the best offseasons we've seen in quite some time.