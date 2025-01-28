There is just one game left in the 2024 NFL Season; the Super Bowl. Before that, let's look at the current first-round order for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders each losing on Sunday, two more draft slots for the upcoming NFL Draft have been locked into place.

Following Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL free agency period will come. After free agency is over, the 2025 NFL Draft will soon approach. This is where teams look to build for the future and to take the next step.

No elite team in the NFL is not built through the NFL Draft - signing a bunch of players in free agency is a bad roster-building technique, so we'll see which teams can take that next step. Let's look at an updated NFL Draft first-round order following the championship games

2025 NFL Draft: Updated first-round draft order after championship games

1. Tennessee Titans

It does not seem like a slam-dunk conclusion that the Tennessee Titans are using the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback. This could make the top of the draft quite interesting.

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants can safely be penciled in to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and they really do not have much choice.

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach. It's not clear whether or not they bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2025.

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

With Ben Johnson as their new head coach, it would not shock me to see the Chicago Bears totally overhaul their offensive line this coming offseason.

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty.

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

I would not be shocked to see the Indianapolis Colts bring in a high-end veteran QB to put the pressure on Anthony Richardson. The Colts also need some help at tight end.

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Defense, defense, defense...

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

Shocking the NFL world and making the postseason with a 10-win season, the Denver Broncos are a logical candidate to take an offensive playmaker with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans need some interior offensive line help in the worst way. Tyler Booker from Alabama would be a logical first-round target for the team.

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

One-and-done in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this cycle. They are likely regressing in 2025.

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs is becoming as routine as brushing your teeth in the morning. They have bigger issues than needing some roster help.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Currently holding the last pick in the first round, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will indeed hold onto the 32nd pick in the first round with a Super Bowl 59 victory.