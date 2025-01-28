There is just one game left in the 2024 NFL Season; the Super Bowl. Before that, let's look at the current first-round order for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders each losing on Sunday, two more draft slots for the upcoming NFL Draft have been locked into place.
Following Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL free agency period will come. After free agency is over, the 2025 NFL Draft will soon approach. This is where teams look to build for the future and to take the next step.
No elite team in the NFL is not built through the NFL Draft - signing a bunch of players in free agency is a bad roster-building technique, so we'll see which teams can take that next step. Let's look at an updated NFL Draft first-round order following the championship games
2025 NFL Draft: Updated first-round draft order after championship games
1. Tennessee Titans
It does not seem like a slam-dunk conclusion that the Tennessee Titans are using the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback. This could make the top of the draft quite interesting.
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
The New York Giants can safely be penciled in to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, and they really do not have much choice.
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach. It's not clear whether or not they bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2025.
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
With Ben Johnson as their new head coach, it would not shock me to see the Chicago Bears totally overhaul their offensive line this coming offseason.
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty.
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
I would not be shocked to see the Indianapolis Colts bring in a high-end veteran QB to put the pressure on Anthony Richardson. The Colts also need some help at tight end.
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Defense, defense, defense...
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
Shocking the NFL world and making the postseason with a 10-win season, the Denver Broncos are a logical candidate to take an offensive playmaker with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans need some interior offensive line help in the worst way. Tyler Booker from Alabama would be a logical first-round target for the team.
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
One-and-done in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs this cycle. They are likely regressing in 2025.
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Kansas City Chiefs is becoming as routine as brushing your teeth in the morning. They have bigger issues than needing some roster help.
31. Philadelphia Eagles
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Currently holding the last pick in the first round, the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will indeed hold onto the 32nd pick in the first round with a Super Bowl 59 victory.