Despite constant drama and turmoil, Eagles continue to prove people wrong

The Philadelphia Eagles are now heading to their second Super Bowl in three seasons, and despite drama being almost constant, all Philly does is win. Whether it's Nick Sirianni chirping at the fans, getting into it with an assistant head coach, or players indirectly displaying their displeasure, the Eagles are here and just keep winning.

In a blowout in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles move to their second Super Bowl in three seasons and keep proving the haters wrong. Time and time again this team comes through when no one thinks so. Their first true breakout season in this current era was back in 2022.

The Eagles just keep winning...

They dominated their opponents en route to Super Bowl 57. However, they met Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and lost in a close, hard-fought game. Philly again got out to a hot start in 2023, but their margins were a lot smaller, and they even got blown out in the Wild Card Round.

It was at this point that some people even started talking about the future of Nick Sirianni, their controversial at times head coach. With their third set of offensive and defensive coordinators in as many seasons, Philly is all the way back.

Their top-ranked defense is filled with encouraging rookies and a steady and stellar defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio. The offense is led by a punishing run game from Saquon Barkley and an offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore who has constantly built top-flight passing attacks.

After a 2-2 start to begin the 2024 NFL Season, more uncertainty plagued the team, but here we are. The Eagles are consistently among the most talented in the NFL. And despite Sirianni and his sometimes off-putting personality, he and his squad know how to win games. Back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, you kind of get the feeling that it's only a matter of time before Philly is able to win another one of these things.

A ton of credit goes to Howie Roseman, their clever and always-active general manager. But the coaching staff, which has had a ton of turnover in recent years, is pulling through when it matters most. Their best players like Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter are playing the best football of their career, and despite all of the drama that sometimes plagues the team, here we are with the Eagles again in the Super Bowl.