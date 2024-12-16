2025 NFL Draft: Updated top-5 draft order approaching MNF in Week 15
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is almost over, so let's take a peek at the current top-5 draft order for the upcoming draft approaching MNF. There are a ton of bad teams in the NFL this year, and with the 2025 NFL Draft not projected to have a strong QB class, it could be a huge problem for teams picking near the top that do need a QB.
Other teams got their QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, as six went inside the top-12 picks, which was insane to witness. Monday Night Football still has to take us home here in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season. Before we get there, let's see what the top-5 draft order is.
2025 NFL Draft: Updated top-5 draft order approaching MNF in Week 15
1. New York Giants (2-12)
Again losing in Week 15, the New York Giants are now 2-12 on the season and are currently in line to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. This team is bad, and they need a franchise QB in the worst way.
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
The Las Vegas Raiders somehow play on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. This could get ugly, and the Raiders could be in line for a huge loss even with the Falcons having lost four games in a row. The Raiders are currently picking second overall.
3. New England Patriots (3-11)
The New England Patriots were going to be bad in 2024, and they are very, very bad. The team must rebuild their offense around Drake Maye in hopes that the rookie passer can take a huge leap into year two and turn into a QB they thought he could be when they drafted him.
The Pats currently pick third in the 2025 NFL Draft and took target a top OT prospect like Will Campbell from LSU.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a solid roster but just need some new direction. The team currently picks fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jags are probably going to bring in a totally new coaching staff and try to make this thing work around Trevor Lawrence, who has been hurt this year.
5. Carolina Panthers (3-11)
Rounding out the top-5 of the current 2025 NFL Draft order, the Carolina Panthers aren't winning games but are seeing second-year QB Bryce Young take some strides. It's not clear at the moment if the Panthers will try to pursue a QB upgrade in the 2025 NFL Draft.