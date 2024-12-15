2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with ridiculous trades
Another Sunday, another 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Our latest mock is a full first-round and includes some pretty ridiculous trades. The 2025 NFL Draft is not far away if we're being honest. The 2024 NFL Season is actually nearly over, and after that, all eyes will turn to NFL free agency, the NFL Combine, and then the NFL Draft.
A couple things to note here with the 2025 NFL Draft; the QB class is not nearly as talented as it was in 2024, and the top-end talent in 2025 does not seem to be there, so it'll be interesting to see how certain teams go about navigating this year's draft.
We could see more movement at the top if teams do not have a prospect they like enough inside the top-10, for example. There does seem to be two clear-cut QB prospects who are better than the rest, but will they be good enough to go as high as projected?
Let's dive into our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft. It's one round lock and has some wild trades.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders and Giants nab their QB of the future
1. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Las Vegas Raiders probably have no choice here but to take one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently hold the first overall pick and may end up staying in that slot. If they do, Sanders could very easily be the pick, heading to Las Vegas.
The Raiders probably wanted to take Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Atlanta Falcons got in the way of that, and 2024 seemed to be the year to get the QB. The 2025 NFL Draft's QB class doesn't appear to be as good, so the Raiders may have to hold out more hope that Shedeur Sanders develops into a franchise QB.
2. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
At pick two of this 2025 NFL mock draft, the New York Giants take Cam Ward from Miami (FL). Ward has arguably been the best QB in college football this year, but from what I have gathered, many think that Sanders is a more polished QB prospect, so Ward may end up being the consensus second-best QB in this coming class.
The Giants decision to extend Daniel Jones two offseasons ago was a horrific decision, and one that may put multiple people out of a job here in the next few weeks or so. The Giants are 2-11 on the season and a flat-out awful football team from top to bottom. They need a total reset and must get the QB right this time around.
What were they thinking extending Daniel Jones?