With free agency about one week in at this point, let's dive into three NFL teams that might just be building a Super Bowl contender. There is still a lot of time between now and the start of the 2025 NFL Season, and we are always guilty of crowning teams as offseason champs, but there are a few teams in the NFL right now who seem to have built something special already.

Only time will tell if these moves end up paying off, but there is at least one major thing in common with all three of these teams, and it is not some weird coincidence. The way to find success in the NFL isn't some secret formula, and these teams have done it the right way.

Let's dive into three teams who could be building a Super Bowl contender.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 3 teams who could be building a Super Bowl contender

Denver Broncos

Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos may have just put the league on notice with a trio of outstanding free agency moves. They agreed to deals with Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and most recently Evan Engram.

All three players are top-10 at their positions when healthy and on the field, and they all fill hugely urgent needs for Denver. It's actually insane that the Broncos were able to find massive upgrades at these positions. With more moves likely on the way, the Broncos might be able to go into the 2025 NFL Draft with the ability to make a luxury pick or two.

This team hit an out-of-the-park home run with their Bo Nix selection, and they also ended up fielding a better roster than most thought. Both of these things helped the Broncos win 10 games and snap their long playoff drought. Now in a win-now mode with a wide-open Super Bowl window, the Denver Broncos are absolutely closer to being the best team in the AFC than the worst.

Watch out for the Denver Broncos.