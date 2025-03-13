Even though many of the major free agency moves have been made, there are still some major dominoes that are left to fall. What are they? With the entire offseason still ahead of us, that's simply more time for major moves to happen.

As we get further into Spring and into the Summer, we won't be seeing as many high-end moves, but there are still a few out there that need to happen for the rest of the NFL world to get some clarity overall.

The 2025 NFL Draft is really the next major event in the NFL, and following that, many of the offseason team programs happen. As we get further into the 2025 NFL Offseason, let's look at three major dominoes that still have to fall.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 3 major dominoes that still have to fall

What will Aaron Rodgers do?

No one truly knows what Aaron Rodgers is going to do just yet, and I am not sure Rodgers himself has any idea. After two failed seasons with the New York Jets, the four-time NFL MVP might have one or two more years left in the tank.

Down the stretch in 2024, Rodgers was actually pretty efficient. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants feel like the front-runners to land Rodgers' services for at least 2025, but you just have to wonder where one of those teams will pivot if they miss out on him.

Heck, nothing would stop Rodgers from simply retiring; in that event, the Giants and Steelers would have to get pretty creative to figure out a QB solution.

Will the Cowboys extend Micah Parsons?

The Dallas Cowboys have not be a well-run NFL franchise recently. They ended up paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb more than they needed to, and that was simply because they were getting too cute with their contract extentions.

It's not clear right now if the Cowboys and Micah Parsons are on the same page with a deal, and being that the franchise in a bit of flux right now, are we sure that this deal gets done? If not, you have to wonder if there is some sort of standoff brewing. Now yes, Parsons is under contract for another season, but he truly should have been paid last offseason.

I would keep your eye on this situation.

Who trades for Trey Hendrickson?

Trey Hendrickson was given permission by the Cincinnati Bengals to examine the trade market, and it does not seem like Cincy will be able to pony up the money to retain Hendrickson. They apparently had planned on paying all of Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase, and we don't even yet have extensions for Higgins or Chase.

Trey Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last year and is among the best pass rushers in the NFL. Any team in need of pass rush help has probably called up the Bengals to see what it would cost - but it's also going to cost a new team a contract extension as well.

These three dominoes all need to fall for more clarity in the 2025 NFL Offseason.