2025 NFL Free Agency: 3 teams who could be building a Super Bowl contender

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have done serious work in their trenches, and this is them finally putting something legitimate together. They made a trio of moves along their offensive line to shore up the interior, signing Drew Dalman and swinging trades for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

They also addressed their defensive line in a big way as well, signing Grady Garrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. This is absolutely a Ben Johnson movement at this point. Johnson was the clever offensive coordinator for years with the Detroit Lions, and one of the best parts of their offense and team was the stout offensive line.

Johnson is clearly wanting to create this with the Chicago Bears, and now as we head toward the 2025 NFL Draft in April, the Bears might be able to go a bit crazy and land some high-end playmakers on offense. Don't sleep on the Bears from making a quick turnaround in the 2025 NFL Season.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and have gotten a lot better already. Two of their biggest moves were swinging two trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Jayden Daniels gets another weapon and a stud left tackle to keep him upright. Washington was playing with house money a good bit in 2024 but still managed to go 12-5.

Daniels may already be a top-10 QB in this league and could end up competing for the NFL MVP in the 2025 NFL Season. GM Adam Peters may have made an all-time draft selection when he took Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's now trying to load up his roster to make a Super Bowl run.

The Washington Commanders might be right on the cusp of being the newest Super Bowl contender in the NFL. Could they even win the NFC East in the 2025 NFL Season?