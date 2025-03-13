You truly have to hand it to the Chicago Bears thus far in free agency, as they can load up on weapons now in the 2025 NFL Draft. So far, Chicago has made three major moves along the offensive line and a couple of other decent moves along the defensive line.

It's clear that new head coach Ben Johnson wants to try and recreate what he had for a few years with the Detroit Lions. All of a sudden, they could field one of the best OL and DL combinations in the entire NFL. This does afford them a lot of flexibility as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

We could see Chicago loading up on some offensive weapons in a big way. Let's see if this mock draft can help the Bears close the gap in the NFC North.

Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team loads up on weapons after free agency

10. Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Chicago Bears continue their huge investment into the offensive line and land Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. This could end up being an all-time investment into the offensive line if the moves pan out. The Bears put the league on notice with their OL moves and draft selection in this mock.

39. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Now it's time for them to upgrade the running back position a bit, so they use one of their second-round picks on Omarion Hampton from UNC. Ben Johnson gets an elite weapon out of the backfield, and Caleb Williams gets himself a security blanket to simply hand the ball of to for years to come in Chicago.

41. Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr is an interesting prospect. Some are high on him given his explosive profile with the ball in his hands, but he is a bit undersized and may not be quite as fast as some thought he would be. The 41st pick might be too rich for Fannin depending on who you ask, but the Bears have no issue making the selection and have made three-straight picks on the offensive side of the ball.

72. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Deone Walker is the Bears pick here with the 72nd pick. They aren't messing around with the trenches but flip to the defensive side of the ball. If this team can stop the run and run the ball, they'll win double-digit games in 2025 and could even compete for the NFC North title.

148. Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

Now getting into some depth selections here, Chicago keeps it up along their defensive line and grabs Sai'vion Jones, a pass rusher from LSU.

233. Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss

It does not feel like the Bears are going to be bringing back Keenan Allen in free agency, so they could end up bringing in a late-free agency addition at wide receiver and also dipping into the 2025 NFL Draft for a young player at the position.

240. LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

Another weapon out of the backfield who is an extremely natural pass-catcher, LeQuint Allen may end up having a bigger impact on the Chicago Bears offense than you may think.

If the Bears ended up with this haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, could they compete for the NFC North crown in the 2025 NFL Season?