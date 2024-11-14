2025 NFL Free Agency: Who are the top-10 projected free agents?
The 2025 NFL Offseason could bring a ton of free agency madness. Let's try to rank the top-10 projected free agents for next year. One of the more fun times of the year is when free agency opens in March.
The current free agent class is loaded with a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and as always, teams may jump the gun and sign someone on too rich of a deal. Between now and the start of free agency, which is only four months away, teams may look to lock-up some of their current players on long-term deals so they don't hit the market.
At the current moment, let's look at the top-10 projected free agents in 2025.
10. Ryan Kelly, C
One of the best centers in the NFL for a long time, Ryan Kelly of the Indianapolis Colts could land a handsome payday if he ends up hitting the market. It does not seem likely that the Colts will extend Kelly before he hits the open market.
9. DJ Reed, CB
Sauce Gardner's partner in crime, DJ Reed plays a valuable position and is still in his 20s, so he figures to fetch a nice deal on the free agency market, and with the New York Jets headed toward some uncertainty, Reed may be not be high on their list.
8. Charvarius Ward, CB
Another talented free agent CB, the San Francisco 49ers did just extend CB Dee Lenoir, so it may not be likely that they are able to bring back Charvarius Ward.
7. Trey Smith, OG
Trey Smith is part of one of the best interior offensive lines in football, but it would not shock if me Smth is able to find a huge payday from a team like the Chicago Bears when free agency opens.
6. Garett Bolles, LT
With the Denver Broncos since 2017, Garett Bolles will be entering his age-33 season in 2025, so he's likely got one more shot at a payday in the NFL.
5. Ronnie Stanley, LT
Ronnie Stanley has been able to stay on the field this year, which could be huge for his free agency prospects in 2025. The Baltimore Ravens would probably like to have him back if the contract works out.
4. Zack Martin, OG
A future Hall of Famer, Zack Martin may not re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 and may instead elect to try and chase a Super Bowl ring, and you can't blame him for that.
3. Jevon Holland, S
The safety position in the NFL isn't the most valuable, but with how good Jevon Holland is, he should be able to cash in. Last offseason, the safety market was oversaturated, so many players at that position did not land the contracts they could have under normal circumstances.
2. Chris Godwin, WR
Chris Godwin was on a torrid pace to begin the 2024 NFL Season, but a devastating ankle injury ended his year. I do believe that Godwin will still be able to cash in, and his injury may have happened early enough for him to be healthy by the time the free agency period opens.
I expect Chris Godwin will have many suitors.
1. Tee Higgins, WR
This is an easy choice to me. Tee Higgins is a no. 1 wide receiver in the NFL and has been playing in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase for years in Cincinnati. With the Bengals playing hardball with Chase, it's not at all likely that they even offer Higgins a contract.
Tee Higgins is likely set to be the top free agent on the market and could sign a deal that creeps close to $30 million per season.