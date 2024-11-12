NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat following Week 10
Let's whip up our weekly head coach hot seat power rankings!
There definitely seems to be some momentum trending for a few head coaches to lose their jobs in the coming weeks after the closing of Week 10. Robert Saleh of the New York Jets and Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints are the two head coaches who have gotten fired this season. Could there be more in-season on the horizon?
Well, as we have done thus far in 2024, we have power ranked the head coaches who are the hot seat. There does seem to be momentum building for at least one more coach to face an in-season firing as we closeout Week 10 and turn our attention to Week 11.
4. Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Brian Daboll is a much better head coach than Joe Schoen is a General Manager. I would not fire Daboll at all if Schoen is keeping his job. If the New York Giants want to clean house, I could see them moving on from both Daboll and Schoen.
The main issue with the New York Giants is very obviously their QB situation. Daniel Jones is a mid-tier backup QB at best. Their decision to extend Jones has been their downfall and has set this franchise back for years. But in the NFL, in many instances, the head coach is the first to get scape-goated, so it would not shock me if there were talks to remove Daboll from his HC duties with the G-Men.
3. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Mike McCarthy is surely on his way out with the Dallas Cowboys, and now that QB Dak Prescott is out for the season, Dallas may not win another game the rest of the way. Heck, it may be smart for the Cowboys to keep McCarthy as the head coach until the end of the year.
He may give them the best chance to lose, as brutal as that may sound. Now to be fair to McCarthy, Jerry Jones and his front office partners did a horrific job this offseason, especially in free agency. Dallas came into that season with one of the more iffy rosters in the NFL, and that was quickly on display in 2024.
Mike McCarthy is probably not coaching the Cowboys in 2025.
2. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
Already making changes on offense, you have to figure that the Las Vegas Raiders front office would not hesitate to make a change at head coach if the team keeps losing. I am not sure the Raiders were totally sold on Pierce in the first place, and it did seem like the players had an usually high influence on this hire.
The Raiders are 2-7 and aren't good on either side of the ball, which is a huge reflection on the head coach, especially when "his side" of the ball is not good. I would be shocked if Antonio Pierce was coaching the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Oh boy, this is just not a great situation at all, and it is no surprise that Doug Pederson is the no. 1 head coach on our hot seat power rankings. Pederson and the Jaguars are now 2-8 on the season, and if they wanted to hit their win total from 2022 and 2023, they'd have to win-out, which they won't do.
Heck, Doug Pederson seems to be fed up with the media as well. I have no idea how the Jaguars are this bad, as I thought their roster and staff were rock-solid heading into the 2024 NFL Season, but it seems like this franchise is yet again headed toward another rebuild around Trevor Lawrence.