2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

For the first time in a very long time, all 32 NFL teams are equipped with their own first-round picks entering a given offseason. Believe it or not, it's extremely rare to enter an offseason with all 32 teams having their own first-round picks, and it would be even more rare to see it stay that way. The odds are that not all 32 teams are going to own their first-round picks by the time the 2025 NFL Draft ultimately rolls around, and there's currently one player -- in particular -- who is drumming up some serious hype as a player to be traded for a first-round pick:

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft is going to take a look at a fun scenario in which a surprise team gets involved in the Myles Garrett trade sweepstakes. Normally, you look for teams that are truly lacking to make bold trades like this, but what about a team that just won the Super Bowl without blitzing a single time?

Eagles land Myles Garrett to kick off all-new 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions

The rich get richer. The Cleveland Browns need picks, and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be looking to maximize their current window by adding one of the biggest game-changers in the NFL. The Eagles' roster is managed by one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL in Howie Roseman, who is always looking to wheel and deal.

What would the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft look like with this blockbuster of a trade creating a domino effect?

1. Tennessee Titans: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Titans and the rest of the NFL world are about to get an up-close look at Penn State star pass rusher Abdul Carter, who might be the most underwhelming 1st overall pick since Travon Walker in 2022. The Titans might not be able to settle on a quarterback with this pick nor should new GM Mike Borgonzi talk himself into someone he doesn’t absolutely love.

2. Cleveland Browns: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Browns are in a horrendous situation with Deshaun Watson and their best player wants out of town. If they give him his wish, they need to strip this thing down to the studs and start from scratch. How do you change culture quickly? Take a page out of the Washington Commanders’ book and reload around a talented quarterback prospect. There’s not a consensus on Cam Ward but the Browns don’t have the same luxury of patience as other teams right now.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

The Giants might be able to send an Aaron Rodgers-like package to the Rams for Matthew Stafford. Heck, they might sign Rodgers himself. I’m not sure the Giants are going to fall in love with the QBs of this class outside of Cam Ward but there’s always a chance of that. They can’t make the same mistake they made with Daniel Jones, so instead of reaching for someone they don’t love, the Giants pair up Travis Hunter with Malik Nabers and give whoever is QB a couple of absolute stars to throw the ball to.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Until proven otherwise, the Patriots have every incentive to invest in the offensive line to help Drake Maye, and while it would be fun to explore some other scenarios here, the Pats just have to do what is right for their young QB. Last year, we could all see the Joe Alt pick for the Chargers coming from a mile away, and this year’s version of that is Will Campbell to the Patriots.