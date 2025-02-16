2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock draft loaded with weapons

If your favorite NFL team is in need of a playmaker or a weapon, the 2025 NFL Draft will be providing them in abundance. Our latest three-round 2025 NFL mock draft predictions take a look at the depth of this outstanding class at the running back and tight end positions as well as some steals potentially available at wide receiver.

The 2025 NFL Draft is absolutely loaded on the defensive line as well, so if your favorite team is in need of help on the defensive front, you’re in luck.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is less than two weeks away. NFL Free Agency is less than a month away. The 2025 NFL offseason is heating up and we have our latest 2025 NFL mock draft predictions to feast on with some teams maybe surprisingly passing on quarterbacks early on.

2025 NFL Mock Draft:

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Is there a chance we could see the Tennessee Titans fall in love with one of the quarterback prospects from this year’s class? Absolutely. There’s always a chance. But Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has seen firsthand from his time with the Chiefs that striking when the iron is hot is more important than just throwing someone into the mix.

I see the Titans going after a veteran quarterback option this offseason to be a bridge for the franchise, and Borgonzi will not be backed into a corner with any QB in this class. There’s no consensus QB1 between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Will those guys still be drafted high? Most likely, but Borgonzi is getting his first shot at being an NFL general manager and there’s no need to hitch your wagon to a QB you talked yourself into rather than a QB you truly want.

Borgonzi also said he wasn’t going to pass on a “generational” type of player with this pick, and that’s exactly what Travis Hunter is.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

We aren’t looking at a Myles Garrett trade scenario in this three-round mock draft, but I do believe we’ll see that happen at some point. The Browns’ superstar pass rusher no longer wants to be there, and I can’t say I blame him.

With that in mind, the theme I’m sticking with for the Browns this offseason is “taking it down to the studs.” The Browns need foundational pieces for their roster on both sides of the ball and they basically have to start from scratch. Abdul Carter is a tremendous talent off the edge defensively who would help replenish the core of this roster, which needs to happen one brick at a time.