2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

It's the week of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which means we've got you covered with bonus 2025 NFL mock draft madness. We'll have a couple of fun scenarios to look through this weekend including today's predictions, which will include a scenario involving Seattle Seahawks superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf being traded.

There have been rumblings that Metcalf could be on the move for the right price, and one specific NFC North team is interested in acquiring him, but that won't be the only trade we look at in this mock draft. What are quarterback-needy teams near the top of the draft going to do now that Matthew Stafford has agreed to a new contract to return to the Los Angeles Rams? Myles Garrett won't sign an extension, so where could he land?

This is going to be a rare jam-packed 2025 NFL mock draft in terms of the trade scenarios. We're going to include a whopping total of five. Let's get into it.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up for 1st overall pick in 1st-round predictions

1. New York Giants (from Titans): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

There’s no doubt that the New York Giants need a long-term quarterback solution and there were some rumblings coming out of the 2025 Scouting Combine that they could be in the mix to trade up to the #1 overall pick.

The Giants would have their pick of the litter at quarterback in a trade with the Titans while Tennessee could add picks and get one of the top non-quarterbacks on their overall board. Cam Ward doesn’t strike as a unanimous 1st overall pick but Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are desperate.

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cleveland Browns will be trading Myles Garrett in this 2025 NFL mock draft (more on that later) but the obvious next step after trading him (even in a hypothetical world) is to get the best pass rusher in the draft. Abdul Carter recently had a foot issue pop up at the Combine but it sounds like he’s going to be able to work out for teams later in March and it won’t be a lingering issue.

As I’ve said all offseason, the Browns need to take it down to the studs this offseason and start from scratch.

3. Tennessee Titans (from Giants): Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

Even after trading down with the Giants, the Titans end up getting one of the most unique players in this year’s draft and someone who could drastically change the outlook of their franchise. I’m not sure what direction new GM Mike Borgonzi will go at the quarterback position but Travis Hunter is both the best receiver prospect and the best cornerback prospect in this class.

Borgonzi said he wouldn’t pass on a “generational” talent in the draft and Hunter is very much that, even if that term is thrown around too much nowadays.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

With Mike Vrabel coming in as the Patriots’ next head coach, the emphasis is going to be on building in the trenches. That’s how he put together successful teams in Tennessee that consistently outkicked their coverage.

The Patriots need weapons for Drake Maye, but more than that, they need guys to put around him on the offensive line as they have arguably the worst unit in the NFL. Will Campbell’s measurements could dictate his long term future at tackle or guard but he looks like the best offensive lineman in the class regardless.