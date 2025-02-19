There are a few first-round fits in the 2025 NFL Draft that just make too much sense. Let's talk about them here. We have talked about the NFL Draft so many times here, so we know the big issues with the class at large. The QB talent does not seem to be there, and the blue-chip talent is not all that great.

What we may see here is many teams angling for the best overall fit in the first round, not necessarily the most talented player if that makes sense. In many instances in the NFL, coaching and scheme mean even more than just raw talent.

There are a few selections that can me bade in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft that simply make too much sense. Let's go over them here.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 first-round fits that make too much sense

Shedeur Sanders to the New York Giants

The New York Giants should not have had to take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Back in the 2024 NFL Draft, they passed up on all of Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr with their first-round selection, taking Malik Nabers instead.

I have not idea what kind of QB evaluation they have going on in that front office, but it's wrong. Well, the Giants are basically forced to take a QB with the third overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Neither Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are truly worthy of being taken this high, but when you consider the fit and the need, Sanders to the Giants make a lot of sense.

The flashy, attention-seeking Sanders would probably love to head to the New York media market and play for a high-profile NFL franchise, and the Giants could be desperate enough to make the move. It's not the QB that the G-Men should have had to land on, but Giants fans can thank GM Joe Schoen for the mess they're currently in.