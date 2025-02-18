After four games in 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles owned a 2-2 record, and appeared to have picked up where they dropped off the previous season. Nick Sirianni’s club jumped out to a 10-1 start, then dropped six of their last seven overall contests—including a 32-9 humbling at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Hence, the Birds went into their off-week in ’24 having managed a 3-8 record in their previous 11 outings. However, slowly but surely Sirianni’s team began to find itself. The team’s resounding 40-22 dethroning of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX capped off a six-game winning streak, and an impressive 16-1 mark in their last 17 contests.

The lone loss over that stretch was a 36-33 setback at Washington in Week 16. A month later, the Eagles would knock off the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, 55-23.

Biggest Positive from 2024

Thanks to the emergence of 2023 first-round pick Jalen Carter, a free-agent steal, and the addition of a pair of top-notch rookie cornerbacks, the Philadelphia defense bounced back from a horrific second half in ’23 to finish as the NFL’s top-ranked defense in terms of fewest total yards and fewest passing yards allowed.

Kudos to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, while Quinyon Mitchell (1-Toledo) and Cooper DeJean (2-Iowa) came up huge—the latter with a pick-six in Super Bowl LIX. In 2023, only Washington allowed more yards through the air. And as for that aforementioned free-agent defensive bargain…

Potential UFA that needs to be re-signed

Last offseason, general manager Howie Roseman signed linebacker Zack Baun away from the Saints to the tune of one year, and $3.5 million. He became a 16-game starter during the regular season, and was in the opening lineup for all four of the Birds’ postseason contests. He led the club with a career-best 150 defensive stops, to go along with 3.5 sacks, a pair of takeaways, and five forced fumbles.

Baun combined for 32 defensive tackles in the playoffs, another forced fumble, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He figures to earn a very big contract this offseason, but will that deal come from the Eagles?

Needs Fixing

It will depend on what happens over the next three-plus weeks. The Eagles’ defensive front overwhelmed the Chiefs’ offensive line at the Superdome. Defensive linemen Josh Sweat (2.5) and Milton Williams (2.0) combined for 4.5 of Philadelphia’s six sacks of Patrick Mahomes. However, both performers can become unrestricted free agents in mid-March.

So can ageless Brandon Graham, who had plans to retire after the 2024 season, but may be having a change of heart (via Madison Williams of SI.com). The Eagles are in the middle of the NFL pack in terms of salary-cap room, but Roseman knows how to find defensive linemen.