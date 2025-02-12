With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, let's look at three players who could get traded during the draft. There have already been a few players who seem to be headed to new teams in 2025 via trade, and we haven't even hit free agency yet.

The next month could be quite insane. And with trades seemingly happening more frequently in the NFL, we could see a ton of major trades in the coming month. The 2025 NFL Draft could also bring some wheeling and dealing.

A couple of years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles traded for AJ Brown during the NFL Draft. A major trade while the first round is happening could very much be on the table this year. Let's look at three players who could get shipped to a new team during the NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 players who could get traded during the draft

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and at some point, I want to believe that the Browns will come to their senses and actually make this move. They are now firmly a rebuilding team with no direction due to the Deshaun Watson trade blowing up in their face. They should trade Myles Garrett and start fresh along the defensive line.

Cleveland could likely get multiple first-round picks for Garrett's services, and that is the type of haul that this team could use to rebuild. Perhaps in the coming weeks, there could be some rumors popping up here and there about the Browns negotiating with certain teams about a trade. They would surely be able to get a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and would likely get a first-rounder in next year's draft as well.

With no franchise QB in sight, one of the best things this franchise could do is load up on high-valued draft capital. Myles Garrett is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and probably wants to focus on building his own legacy more, which is totally fair since he's played his entire career with the lowly Browns.