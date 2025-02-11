2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, paving the way for everyone to hit the ground running in the 2025 offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs missed out on a chance to three-peat and will be back to the drawing board this offseason once again, trying to reclaim their title as the best in the league.

The latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions we have will be our first projections since the Eagles took Super Bowl LIX and this first-round projection includes two absolutely massive trades.

The New York Jets will make a bold move up the board in this one while the Washington Commanders will make arguably the biggest move of the offseason later on. How can each team in the NFL find a way to surpass the likes of Kansas City and Philadelphia? Let’s dive into our latest full first-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft predictions.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jets make huge move for QB in 1st-round predictions

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Could we see the Titans shock everyone and take someone other than a quarterback with the 1st overall pick? New general manager Mike Borgonzi made a comment and potentially gave us all a clue when he said he wouldn’t pass on a “ generational talent ” with the top pick. Is it possible that he was making an indirect reference to Travis Hunter?

What other prospect in this class could be “generational” other than Hunter? Maybe the Titans feel like they can get an adequate starter via free agency or trade at quarterback and compete in the AFC South. Or perhaps they would rather add building blocks and punt the QB need to next offseason if they like that class better.

2. New York Jets (from Browns) (5-12): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The New York Jets are desperate for a long-term fix at the quarterback position. Even if others don’t love the players in this class, the New York Jets might. It only takes one team to fall in love with a player and former Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey – now the GM of the Jets – has spent plenty of time down the road from Denver in Boulder scouting the Deion Sanders-led Buffs program.

And there are some rumors lately that the Jets might love Shedeur Sanders. If there’s one thing that Mougey knows from his time in Denver, it’s that slow feet don’t eat when it comes to quarterbacks in the draft. He makes his move to get his guy.

3. New York Giants (3-14): Cam Ward, QB, Miami

In a stunning turn of events, the Giants end up getting Cam Ward here with the 3rd overall pick. This would be a pretty great fit for Ward, who would immediately have a top-shelf receiver to get the ball to in Malik Nabers.

The Giants have to be absolutely sick over the fact that Saquon Barkley just put together a historic year with the rival Eagles en route to a Super Bowl win. They’ve got a tough division to compete in and they’re the only team without a quarterback.

4. New England Patriots (4-13): Will Campbell, OT, LSU

This is a boring pick for the Patriots, and that should be music to this fan base’s ears. You would love to see a player of the caliber of a Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr. here sitting on the board. You would love to see even a Joe Alt type of player here on the board. That’s not the case, but Will Campbell is a good player and will likely start in the NFL for a long time.

Whether he ends up at tackle or guard at the next level is going to be up to his new offensive line coach and the vision the Pats put together, but Mike Vrabel is going to build in the trenches no matter what.