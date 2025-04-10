2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

25. Houston Texans - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Houston Texans needed to improve their offensive line this offseason, and they actually made it worse. Tyler Booker could help them get a bit more stout along the interior of the offensive line, but they could also use some tackle help, as their OT room features players like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Blake Fisher, as Laremy Tunsil is now on the Washington Commanders.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams could benefit from a hard-hitting defensive back like Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. They have done at rebuilding their defensive line and will now turn to the secondary and try to do the same thing.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel is one of those small-school prospects that probably ends up having a very long and successful NFL career. He goes to the Baltimore Ravens at pick 27 in our latest NFL mock draft.

28. Detroit Lions - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr simply makes the Detroit Lions that much better along the defensive line, and with stud rusher Aidan Hutchinson returning, this Lions front could end up being among the very best in the NFL for years and years.

29. Washington Commanders - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

How about grabbing a younger and more explosive version of Deebo Samuel? After trading for the veteran WR this offseason, the Washington Commanders take Luther Burden III, who, like Samuel, is elite with the ball in his hands.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Waler Nolen has some questions about him as a prospect overall, but is heading to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of this mock draft. Buffalo has truly made huge changes along their DL this past offseason.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Kansas City Chiefs could benefit from another rusher along their defensive line, but they also do need tackle, running back, wide receiver, and secondary help. This roster isn't as good as you think, and it seems like all those years of having picks at the bottom of the NFL Draft rounds are catching up to them.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles lost Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, so they replenish a bit with Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.

Let's get into Rounds 2 and 3 now!