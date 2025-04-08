The Washington Commanders are now one of the best teams in the NFL approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. Did they make Jayden Daniels' dreams come true here? The team went 12-5 in the regular season and also went 2-1 in the postseason, winning 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season.

It is not an exaggeration to say that Daniels had the best rookie QB season ever, and perhaps one of the best rookie seasons in any sport in recent history as well. As we approach the 2025 NFL Draft and soon the 2025 NFL Season, the Commanders will try to get this roster to the next level to make the most of the window they have with Daniels on his rookie deal.

Did they make his dreams come true with this latest mock draft?

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels' dreams come true in latest mock

29. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

I believe the first order of business could actually be to improve the interior of the offensive line. The Commanders traded for Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, which was a stellar move. While Tunsil does struggle with penalties, and it's a huge struggle at times, he's also among the best blindside protectors in the NFL.

GM Adam Peters is going to bring in a Day 1 starter at guard and take Donovan Jackson from Ohio State. I have definitely seen Jackson go in the second round in many mocks, but he is plenty good enough to hear his name called with one of the first 32 selections.

The offensive line truly sets the tone up front, and if the Washington Commanders can do that with regularity in the 2025 NFL Season, they'll be better than they were last year, and this team still did win 12 games in 2024, so they are building a monster in Washington.