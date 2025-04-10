2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

Round 3 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
65. New York Giants - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
67. Cleveland Browns - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
68. Las Vegas Raiders - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
69. New England Patriots - Darius Alexader, DT, Toledo
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
71. New York Giants (via NOR) - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
72. Chicago Bears - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
73. New York Jets - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
74. Carolina Panthers - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
75. San Francisco 49ers - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
76. Dallas Cowboys - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
77. New England Patriots - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
78. Arizona Cardinals - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
79. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
82. Seattle Seahawks - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
85. Denver Broncos - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
87. Green Bay Packers - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
89. Houston Texans - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
90. Los Angeles Rams - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
91. Baltimore Ravens - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
92. Seattle Seahawks - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
93. New York Giants (via NOR) - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
94. Cleveland Browns - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
97. Minnesota Vikings - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
98. Miami Dolphins - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
99. New York Giants - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
100. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
101. Los Angeles Rams - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina
102. Detroit Lions - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
We definitely see a run on offensive linemen in the third round of this mock draft. Guys like Emery Jones, Jared Wilson, Ozzy Trapilo, and Cameron Williams hear their names called. We also see the New York Giants making an extremely bold move to take QB Tyler Shough at pick 93, one of the selections they landed from the New Orleans Saints.
The Detroit Lions finish off this three-round mock draft with CB Dorian Strong from Virginia Tech. It’s clear that there is a metric-ton of value to be had here in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft not having a ton of high-end talent, the second and third rounds are going to be crucial for some teams.
That wraps up our latest 2025 NFL mock draft as the real thing quickly approaches! How did your team do in this latest haul?