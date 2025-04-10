2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

Round 3 NFL Mock Draft Predictions

65. New York Giants - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

67. Cleveland Browns - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

69. New England Patriots - Darius Alexader, DT, Toledo

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

71. New York Giants (via NOR) - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

72. Chicago Bears - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

73. New York Jets - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

74. Carolina Panthers - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

75. San Francisco 49ers - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

76. Dallas Cowboys - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

77. New England Patriots - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

78. Arizona Cardinals - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

79. Houston Texans - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

80. Indianapolis Colts - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

82. Seattle Seahawks - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

85. Denver Broncos - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

87. Green Bay Packers - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

89. Houston Texans - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

90. Los Angeles Rams - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

91. Baltimore Ravens - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

92. Seattle Seahawks - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

93. New York Giants (via NOR) - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

94. Cleveland Browns - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

97. Minnesota Vikings - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

98. Miami Dolphins - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

99. New York Giants - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

100. San Francisco 49ers - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

101. Los Angeles Rams - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

102. Detroit Lions - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

We definitely see a run on offensive linemen in the third round of this mock draft. Guys like Emery Jones, Jared Wilson, Ozzy Trapilo, and Cameron Williams hear their names called. We also see the New York Giants making an extremely bold move to take QB Tyler Shough at pick 93, one of the selections they landed from the New Orleans Saints.

The Detroit Lions finish off this three-round mock draft with CB Dorian Strong from Virginia Tech. It’s clear that there is a metric-ton of value to be had here in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the draft not having a ton of high-end talent, the second and third rounds are going to be crucial for some teams.

That wraps up our latest 2025 NFL mock draft as the real thing quickly approaches! How did your team do in this latest haul?